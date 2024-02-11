Category:
Pokémon

Can Hisuian Decidueye be shiny in Pokemon Go?

How good are your chances to catch a shiny Hisuian Decidueye?
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|
Published: Feb 10, 2024 07:06 pm
A Hisuian Decidueye in Pokemon Go.
Image via Niantic

When it comes down to catching Pokémon in Pokémon Go, nothing beats finding a shiny version. These rare, uniquely colored creatures are a real highlight, and you might wonder if you can catch a Shiny Hisuian Decidueye.

Like the other Hisuian Pokémon that have appeared in Pokémon Go, Hisuian Decidueye won’t be around for long. You also can’t evolve it from the standard Rowlet as that one only evolves into the standard Decidueye, meaning you must get it from unique raids and events in the game. Your time is limited, and knowing how your chances of finding a rare version make hunting for one much more fun.

Here’s what you need to know if Hisuian Decidueye can be shiny or not in Pokémon Go.

Does Hisuian Decidueye have a shiny version in Pokémon Go?

Hisuian Decidueye appearing in Pokemon Go.
You can only catch Hisuian Decidueye in raids, for a limited time. Image via Niantic

I can confirm that when Hisuian Decidueye launches in Pokémon Go, the shiny version is available to catch after you defeat it in raids. The odds will never be in your favor when attempting to catch a shiny version of Pokémon, but it’s better to know there’s a chance it could appear rather than Niantic hasn’t released it yet.

Whenever Niantic debuts a new Pokémon in Pokémon Go, they typically don’t come with their shiny version. Traditionally, it takes a year or two for this to happen. When the shiny version releases, it’s attached to an event with a new Pokémon appearing or alongside other bonuses and rewards. Hisuian Decidueye is an exception, as have the previous Hisuian Pokémon whenever they arrived. It makes going after them in raids far more appealing, despite the time limit to trying to complete them.

If you miss out on the first weekend for Hisuain Decidueye, expect future events to feature it as a possible raid encounter. Niantic rotates these out pretty often in Pokémon Go: each time it appears in a raid, it’s another chance to catch its shiny version. Unless Niantic states it otherwise, there should always be a chance for you to catch one, and certain events might increase the chance of it appearing in this form, too.

After catching a Hisuain Decidueye and adding the shiny version to your collection, it’s time to consider what type of moves you want to teach it. Although it might not be the best Pokémon for you to use in the Pokémon Go Battle League. It might be useful in certain Cups, such as the ones with curated choices, like the Evolution Cup. I do think it’s a solid choice to fill out your team when battling Team Rocket or fighting other raids.

Read Article Best moveset for Hisuian Decidueye in Pokémon Go
Hisuian Decidueye holding a fist up in Pokémon Go.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Best moveset for Hisuian Decidueye in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 10, 2024
Read Article All trade codes for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk
A Pokemon SV screenshot showing a player making a Surprise Trade, with Pokéballs crossing in the air.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All trade codes for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Feb 10, 2024
Read Article Top 10 Palworld Pal vs Pokémon battles we’d pay to see
A Pal unleashing their power in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Pokémon
Pokémon
Top 10 Palworld Pal vs Pokémon battles we’d pay to see
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Best teams for the Evolution Cup in Pokémon Go
Hakamo-o in Pokemon Go
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Best teams for the Evolution Cup in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 9, 2024
Read Article ‘Masterpiece’: Viral Pokémon art challenge finally finished after 152 chaotic days
Mina and Poipole looking at artwork in the Pokémon anime.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
‘Masterpiece’: Viral Pokémon art challenge finally finished after 152 chaotic days
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Feb 9, 2024
Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.