Hisuian Decidueye is coming to Pokémon Go in Superb Owl Sunday Raid Day

Niantic is bringing the final Pokémon Legends: Arceus starter to Pokémon Go with another Raid Day event—this time for Hisuian Decidueye. And what better day to host it than when everyone is celebrating Superb Owls in the first place?

Running on Feb. 11 from 2pm to 5pm local time, trainers can encounter Hisuian Decidueye exclusively in Pokémon Go’s three-star raids. Your odds of finding a Shiny Hisuian Decidueye are also boosted, making it a perfect way to capture Superb Owl glory—or at least get out and move before the big game on Super Bowl Sunday.

The trifecta of Hisuian starters will be complete on Feb. 11. Image via Game Freak

Hisuian Decidueye, the Arrow Quill Pokémon, is the exclusive final evolution of the Rowlet line that was introduced in Legends: Arceus. It has been obtainable in other games since Legends: Arceus was released but not through normal means. For Pokémon Go players, that means you won’t be able to evolve a Rowlet into Dartrix and then a Hisuian Decidueye. This could change in the future, but as of the Superb Owl Sunday Raid Day event, you’ll just get a normal Alolan Decidueye when evolving.

There is also another downside for players who are tired of seeing paid content tickets tied to every Pokémon Go event. This time, a $5 ticket will give you access to exclusive bonuses unavailable for other players including eight free Raid Passes, increased chances to get Rare Candy XL from raids, and a 50 percent XP boost paired with double Stardust for participating in Raid Battles. These bonuses will last from 2pm to 10pm local time on Feb. 11 if you purchase the ticket.

In comparison, everyone who participates in the event can get five additional free Raid Passes by spinning Gym Photo Disks and the limit for Remote Raids will be increased to 20 total from Feb. 10 at 4pm to Feb. 11 at 7pm local time.