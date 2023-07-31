Can Froakie, Frogadier, and Greninja be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Since its launch in 2016, Pokémon Go is still going strong, with new updates expanding the Pokémon roster on a regular basis.

Every region from the main series titles—from Kanto to Paldea—is now represented within the mobile title in some capacity, with nearly 900 Pokémon from these locations spawning all over the real world. Though many of them are rarer than others, true rarity lies in the addition of Shiny Pokémon, which are alternate colorations of Pokémon with an incredibly low chance to appear.

But players may have luck finding Shiny Pokémon more easily than normal thanks to Pokémon Go‘s frequent events, specifically its Community Days, where the Shiny rate for specific Pokémon is boosted immensely. It’s these Community Days that often introduce new Shiny Pokémon to the game, such as the recent additions of the Shiny Chespin and Fennekin families from Pokémon X and Y.

Yet the final piece of this trio, Froakie, whose family possesses one of the most popular Pokémon of all time in Greninja, has not yet been the face of any large-scale event, and thus, its Shiny form and those of its evolutions have also been absent. But with a recent news development, it may not be long before players can add a Shiny Greninja to their collection.

Are Shiny Froakie, Frogadier, and Greninja available in Pokémon Go?

Nearly three years after the debut of the Kalos region starters in Pokémon Go, the Froakie family will finally be able to appear in their Shiny coloration with the August 2023 Community Day, scheduled to take place on Aug. 13—right in the middle of the 2023 Pokémon World Championships celebrations. From this point on, players will always be able to find these Shinies, though they will continue to be rare spawns when not featured as part of specific events.

Shiny Froakie and Frogadier heavily resemble their non-Shiny counterparts, appearing in a bit lighter blue that blends in nicely with the “frubbles” on their bodies. Shiny Greninja, however, completely differentiates from the coloration Greninja normally has. This popular Pokémon ditches its blue body completely in favor of black, allowing it to fully embrace its ninja fantasies with sneak attacks and tons of Water Shurikens.

Should players miss this event, they’ll likely be able to make it up this December when all of this year’s Community Day-featured Pokémon are scheduled to make a return.

