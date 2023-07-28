Returning Legendaries headline stacked August for Pokémon Go Fest 2023 season

August may mark the annual Pokémon Go Fest celebrations, but Niantic has guaranteed fans that there’s much more to look forward to leading up to the mobile title’s biggest event of the year.

Niantic posted a graphic today detailing all of the festivities expected to take place in Pokémon Go throughout the month of August, all leading up to a Diancie-focused Pokémon Go Fest: Global on Aug. 27. This includes details on what players can expect in Raids and Mega Raids, research breakthroughs, and spotlight hours—as well as small teasers of themed events.

A plethora of Legendary Pokémon from throughout the main series’ many regions will be reappearing in Raids as five-star bosses at various points in August. From now until Aug. 4, Regidrago will be the featured boss, while Cresselia will take its place from Aug. 4 to 16. The Legendary Pokémon from the Kalos region, Xerneas and Yveltal, will return to five-star Raids from Aug. 16 to 23 and Aug. 27 to Sept. 1, and will know their signature moves: Geomancy and Oblivion Wing, respectively.

Players will once more be able to battle against various Mega Evolutions and earn Mega energy throughout the month, this time featuring Mega Tyranitar from now until Aug. 4, Mega Gyarados from Aug. 4 to 16, and Mega Salamence from Aug. 16 to 23 and Aug. 27 to Sept. 1.

Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, and Mega Rayquaza will also be joining the festivities, all of which being featured during the Pokémon Go Fest: Global event on Aug. 26 and 27. Should players not be able to partake in Raids on these days, there will also be specified Raid hours for Primal Kyogre on Aug. 23 from 6pm to 7pm local time, and Primal Groudon on Aug. 24 during the same time frame.

Niantic has also confirmed that a special event will be taking place alongside the 2023 Pokémon World Championships from Aug. 11 to 15, with a Community Day taking place right in the middle on Aug. 13. The “Noxious Swamp” event is also listed as occurring from Aug. 19 to 22, which is likely to feature various Poison-type Pokémon.

A plethora of rare Pokémon can be obtained upon reaching a research breakthrough this month through completing a field research task every day for a week—this time rewarding Sableye, Beldum, Audino, Furfrou, Goomy, or Noibat. Spotlight hours will once more take place every Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm local time with a specific bonus, featuring a rotating weekly Pokémon from Vulpix, Paras, Stufful, Venonat, to Tentacool.

These events, alongside the Pokémon Go Fests taking place in Osaka, London, and New York City, will all culminate in the Pokémon Go Fest: Global celebration on Aug. 26 and 27, where players will be able to discover even more hidden gems than ever before—even the elusive Mega Diancie. The event will feature bonuses and spawns available to all players, but most will be locked behind the $15 pass purchasable from the in-game store.

