Players can get 2 new Mega Pokémon during Pokémon Go Fest 2023

Players already knew Mega Rayquaza was finally making its descent into Pokémon Go during Go Fest 2023, but Niantic is doubling up on the rare Mega Pokémon by including Mega Diancie as part of the event too.

While Mega Rayquaza is going to be appearing in Mega Raids first during the physical Go Fest 2023 events in London, Osaka, and New York City throughout August, it will be available for all players during the larger Go Fest 2023: Global on Aug. 26 and 27. That is just the start, though.

For this year’s Go Fest Special Research, which will only be available to players who purchase a ticket to the event, an encounter with the Mythical Pokémon Diancie will be one of the rewards. This is the first time Diancie is obtainable in Pokémon Go—and you can keep grinding the event to Mega Evolve it.

Mega Diancie will not appear in Mega Raids and will only be obtainable by finishing the Special Research, Field Research tasks, and completing Carbink Raids to earn Mega Diancie Energy. No other method for getting Diancie or Mega Diancie has been made clear, though it will likely appear in more research in a different Pokémon Go event in the future.

Niantic tends to space out the inclusion of special Pokémon like Mega Evolutions and Mythical Pokémon through multiple events, so getting two Legendary-equivalent Megas at once for Go Fest is a big deal. It also shows the Fall season for Pokémon Go likely won’t include any ties to summer content and should focus on a new theme or Legendary.

Most of the Pokémon Go Fest 2023 content that is being debuted or featured at the three in-person events will also be available during the global digital event on Aug. 26 and 27, so don’t worry about missing out on too much if you can’t book a flight.

