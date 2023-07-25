Pokémon Go will run other global events during Go Fest 2023’s ticketed dates

Pokémon Go Fest is the biggest event of the year for Niantic’s mobile juggernaut, and typically that makes it the entire focal point for the game when it is running. That is somewhat changing this year, though, with the developers confirming at least one additional global event will take place during some of the ticketed in-person content this year.

Go Fest 2023 is split into four parts, with three different in-person events in London, Osaka, and New York spread throughout August and a global variation that everyone can enjoy on Aug. 26 and 27. Each of those events will feature content locked behind a physical location or paid tickets. But Niantic is also doing something a bit rare by running a non-Go Fest event during the London and Osaka weekend.

Running from Aug. 5 to 8, the Glittering Garden event is a Grass-type-themed dream, providing players plenty of chances to catch some rare Pokémon—while also tying into Go Fest.

The main draw for this global event is the debut of Shiny Petilil, along with increased spawns for Bulbasaur, Ferroseed, Spritzee, Swirlix, Dedenne, and more. Budew, Cherubi, Larvesta, Sewaddle, and Bounsweet will also be hatching out of two-kilometer eggs you obtain during Glittering Garden.

A handful of nice bonuses will give players more Candy and Stardust for hatching eggs, while also decreasing the distance needed to earn a Heart with your Buddy.

Players attending Go Fest Osaka or London will also receive these bonuses, along with additionally increased odds at encountering specific Pokémon on certain days while in the local park designated for their event times.

Petilil: Aug. 5

Cacnea: Aug. 6

Oddish: Aug. 7

Seedot: Aug. 8

There is still a chance Go Fest 2023: New York will also receive a similar tie-in event when it runs from Aug. 18 to 20, but Niantic has yet to announce the full details for that. Just be ready to see some extra bonuses while players are trying to catch Diancie and challenge Mega Rayquaza.

