Best Tera Type for Iron Leaves (Paradox Virizion) in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet update for Pokémon Day has gone live, and with it comes two new Paradox Pokémon, one of them being a futuristic form of Virizion dubbed as Iron Leaves.

Iron Leaves can only be obtained through its five-star Tera Raid Battle currently taking place in Scarlet and Violet. It has a default Tera type attached to it, but it’s not the best Tera type you can use if you want to get the most out of this powerful creature.

Want to know what the best Tera types for Iron Leaves actually are? We’ve got you covered.

Best Tera types for Iron Leaves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The only way to get an Iron Leaves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is through the five-star Tera Raid Battle Iron Leaves, and its default Tera type through the Raid is Psychic. This comes as quite a disappointment as Psychic is a very mediocre Tera type.

Iron Leaves’ original typing of Grass and Psychic is horrendous, and while Tera Psychic does take away a few weaknesses that it originally possessed while turning the 1.5x STAB (Same-Type-Attack-Bonus) boost into a 2x boost on its Psychic moves, that’s where the good parts of this Tera type end.

Tera Psychic still possesses three of its original weaknesses which makes it bad defensively, and the tradeoff of giving you increased damage in its Psychic-type moves isn’t really worth it in the long run.

If you really want that increased damage on Psyblade, a fast Iron Leaves with Psyblade along with Tera Psychic and the help of Electric or Psychic Terrain to boost its damage even further could be a viable strategy.

For a Pokémon with an abysmal dual typing such as Iron Leaves, you need to effectively cover for its weaknesses, so a defensive Tera type would benefit this future Virizion greatly. Think of Tera types such as Water and Fairy.

Tera Water covers Iron Leaves’ Grass-type weaknesses against Fire and Ice, two very common offensive types while giving it a couple of other useful resistances as well. Tera Fairy lets it turn resistant to Bug-type moves which was a four-times weakness for it originally, while also now resisting an original weakness it had in Dark-type moves.

Tera Steel could also be another option for Iron Leaves if you aren’t worried about Fire-type movies hitting this ‘mon, since this Tera type lets it resist Ice, Flying, and Bug moves that it was originally incredibly weak to.