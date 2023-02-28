Best Tera Type for Walking Wake (Paradox Suicune) in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The newest Pokémon Scarlet and Violet update, which has gone live after the Pokémon Day announcement, features two brand new Paradox Pokémon available for players to catch through five-star Raids, with one of the two being the uber-cool Walking Wake.

Even though Walking Wake possesses an exceptional dual typing of Water and Dragon, it is certainly not exempt from weaknesses. To cover these weaknesses, you will need an ideal Tera type for this prehistoric Suicune.

Want to know just the best Tera types for Walking Wake? We’ve got you covered.

Best Tera types for Walking Wake in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Walking Wake you fight and are able to catch through the current five-star Tera Raid Battle possesses the Water Tera type. Even though this is just its default Tera type, it also happens to be one of the best Tera options for Walking Wake.

By Terastallizing into a pure Water-type, Walking Wake gets rid of its two original weaknesses in Fairy and Dragon, now receiving neutral damage from hits of those two types. This prehistoric Suicune does receive two new weaknesses in Grass and Electric it didn’t have earlier, but it turns out to be a good trade-off in the long run.

Apart from defensive benefits, the Water Tera type also turns the original 1.5x damage boost from STAB (Same-Type-Attack-Bonus) on its Water moves to a 2x damage boost due to Terastallizing into a type it already was. This makes Walking Wake’s signature move Hydro Steam incredibly powerful, and if you’re using it in the Sun where the move gets boosted in damage by a further 50 percent, you can knock the majority of Pokémon out in a single hit.

If you are looking for a Tera type focused more on covering this Paradox Pokémon’s weaknesses, Tera Steel would be the best option. The Steel type resists both Dragon and Fairy moves, which are the only two original weaknesses of Walking Wake, making Steel a perfect defensive type. With Tera Blast Steel equipped, you can even take on opposing Fairy-types that would threaten you normally and fire back with a super-effective move.

Related: How to find the Walking Wake Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet

Another Tera type you can consider for Walking Wake is Tera Fire. This Tera type serves as sort of a hybrid pick between defensive and offensive, letting you resist one of Walking Wake’s original weaknesses in Fairy while turning neutral to its other original weaknesses in Dragon, and then also gaining STAB on a Fire-type move it learns in Flamethrower.

Use Walking Wake’s now STAB Flamethrower in the harsh sunlight and you suddenly have incredibly strong coverage all around.

You would be wise to not underestimate the Fire Tera type on Walking Wake.