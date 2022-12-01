Best Nature for Charcadet, Armarouge and Ceruledge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Charcadet is one of the most sought-after Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet because those who own Scarlet can evolve it into Armarouge, while those who own Violet can evolve it into Ceruledge.

Armarouge is a Fire and Psychic-type Pokémon. Ceruledge is a Fire and Ghost-type Pokémon. They both have cool designs and scale well into the endgame, especially with the right EV training.

If you want to maximize their stats even more, though, you’ll want to make sure they have the right Nature before you start. And if you don’t, you can (sort of) change it to using Nature Mints.

Nature increases one stat by ten percent, and lowers another by ten percent. It plays an integral role in the min-maxing process, and can separate the sheep from the wolves in the late game.

So, what is the best Nature for Charcadet, Armarouge, and Ceruledge?

The best Nature for Charcadet largely depends on which version you own, since it’ll determine whether it evolves into Armarouge or Ceruledge.

Armarouge

Armarouge’s highest stat is Special Attack. So, the best Nature for it is one that builds on that strength even more.

Modest is your best bet. It increases Special Attack by ten percent and lowers Attack. Attack is its weakest stat, and none of its primary moves rely on it, so it’s a logical sacrifice.

If you’re more of a defensive-minded player, though, you might want to opt for Bold. It increases Defense by ten percent at the expense of Attack, which again, won’t matter.

Ceruledge

Ceruledge, on the other hand, is the direct opposite in terms of its stats. Its strongest stat is Attack, with Special Defense as a close second.

For that reason, you’ll want to opt for Adamant, which increases Attack by ten percent at the expense of Special Attack, or Careful, which increases Special Defense at the expense of Special Attack.

So, there you have it. Armarouge will benefit the most from Modest and Bold depending on whether you want to play offensively or defensively, while Ceruledge will benefit from Adamant and Careful.

If you’ve evolved one that has either of them, great. And if not, use Nature Mints to achieve the same effect.

It’s a surefire way to help them reach their fullest potential in battle!