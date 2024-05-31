All The Rise of Moonlight limited-time Pokémon Go Research tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go Fest 2024 season is here, which means players who purchase tickets to one or multiple events are getting nice bonuses. The second Timed Research for early buyers is now live, giving you access to an exclusive Moon Crown avatar item.

If you are new to the Go Fest rush, Pokémon Go’s The Rise of Moonlight Timed Research is a follow-up to A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research, which released in late April. Both act as early bonuses for players who have already bought Go Fest 2024: Global tickets, and you only have a limited time to finish this new addition.

Pokémon Go The Rise of Moonlight Timed Research guide: All times, tasks, and rewards

Time to complete the set. Image via Niantic

Just like with the A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research, you need to have purchased your Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global tickets by a specific date to gain access to The Rise of Moonlight Timed Research.

Purchase your Go Fest 2024: Global ticket. Claim The Rise of Moonlight Timed Research by June 6 by playing the game. Complete the research before it all expires on July 13.

If you already claimed the A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research before its May 6 cutoff, you still have until July 13—the day after Go Fest 2024: Global ends—to complete it.

All Pokémon Go The Rise of Moonlight Timed Research tasks and rewards

Catch 25 different species of Pokémon One Lure Module

Open five Gifts 792 Stardust

Make 10 Great Throws Clefairy encounter

Play with your Buddy five times One Poffin

Power up 10 Ghost-type Pokémon Lunatone encounter



Total Rewards: Three Silver Pinap Berries, Moon Crown avatar item, and 3,000 XP

Since this set of Timed Research is themed around Lunala, you should also keep an eye on how to fuse Necrozma and Lunala into Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokémon Go.

