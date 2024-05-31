Lunala Pokemon TCG art.
Image via The Pokemon Company
Category:
Pokémon

All The Rise of Moonlight limited-time Pokémon Go Research tasks and rewards

The light of the moon guides you.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: May 30, 2024 10:37 pm

Pokémon Go Fest 2024 season is here, which means players who purchase tickets to one or multiple events are getting nice bonuses. The second Timed Research for early buyers is now live, giving you access to an exclusive Moon Crown avatar item.

Recommended Videos

If you are new to the Go Fest rush, Pokémon Go’s The Rise of Moonlight Timed Research is a follow-up to A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research, which released in late April. Both act as early bonuses for players who have already bought Go Fest 2024: Global tickets, and you only have a limited time to finish this new addition.

Pokémon Go The Rise of Moonlight Timed Research guide: All times, tasks, and rewards

Pokemon Go Sun and Moon Crown avatar items.
Time to complete the set. Image via Niantic

Just like with the A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research, you need to have purchased your Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global tickets by a specific date to gain access to The Rise of Moonlight Timed Research.

  1. Purchase your Go Fest 2024: Global ticket.
  2. Claim The Rise of Moonlight Timed Research by June 6 by playing the game.
  3. Complete the research before it all expires on July 13.

If you already claimed the A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research before its May 6 cutoff, you still have until July 13—the day after Go Fest 2024: Global ends—to complete it.

All Pokémon Go The Rise of Moonlight Timed Research tasks and rewards

  • Catch 25 different species of Pokémon
    • One Lure Module
  • Open five Gifts
    • 792 Stardust
  • Make 10 Great Throws
    • Clefairy encounter
  • Play with your Buddy five times
    • One Poffin
  • Power up 10 Ghost-type Pokémon
    • Lunatone encounter

Total Rewards: Three Silver Pinap Berries, Moon Crown avatar item, and 3,000 XP
Since this set of Timed Research is themed around Lunala, you should also keep an eye on how to fuse Necrozma and Lunala into Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokémon Go.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best counters and builds for defeating 7-star Swampert Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Selfie with Swampert in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Selfie with Swampert in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Selfie with Swampert in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Best counters and builds for defeating 7-star Swampert Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa May 30, 2024
Read Article Where to find Unrivaled Swampert Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Swampert in the rain in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Swampert in the rain in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Swampert in the rain in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Where to find Unrivaled Swampert Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa May 30, 2024
Read Article What time does the Unrivaled Swampert Tera Raid event start and end in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
Swampert with the Poison Tera Type in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Swampert with the Poison Tera Type in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Swampert with the Poison Tera Type in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
What time does the Unrivaled Swampert Tera Raid event start and end in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa May 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best counters and builds for defeating 7-star Swampert Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Selfie with Swampert in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Best counters and builds for defeating 7-star Swampert Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa May 30, 2024
Read Article Where to find Unrivaled Swampert Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Swampert in the rain in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Where to find Unrivaled Swampert Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa May 30, 2024
Read Article What time does the Unrivaled Swampert Tera Raid event start and end in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
Swampert with the Poison Tera Type in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
What time does the Unrivaled Swampert Tera Raid event start and end in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa May 30, 2024
Author
Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.