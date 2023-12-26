All Pokémon UNITE gift codes (December 2023)

Despite not being as popular as League of Legends or Dota 2, Pokémon UNITE is still going strong and catering to its fans. More importantly, the MOBA is making good money through player microtransactions but also isn’t shy to drop a few free codes now and then.

Just like the mainline Pokémon games, there is an emphasis on collecting stuff in Pokémon UNITE. You can collect new Pokémon, skins for both Pokémon and your character, AEOS gems, boosts, and plenty of other ideas. Of course, you can pay to get all these things but some codes don’t cost anything to activate. I’ll tell you all the currently active Pokémon UNITE gift codes and how to enter them.

Active gift codes in Pokémon UNITE

Who’s your go-to character in UNITE? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Code Reward MERRYXMAS Meowscarada Emblem SURPRISE23 One Unite License of your choosing GETFLORAGATO Floragatto Emblem GETSPRIGATITO Sprigatito Emblem

How to enter gift codes in Pokémon UNITE

Here’s the event button. Screenshot by Dot Esports, remix by Aleksandar Perisic This is where you enter gift codes. Screenshot by Dot Esports, remix by Aleksandar Perisic

The code redemption screen is actually well hidden. It took me a while to find, so follow this step-by-step guide if you’re also having trouble.

From the main menu, select the “Events” button on the right side of the screen (it won’t say Events until you actually select it). The icon looks like a little calendar with a Poké Ball on it.

In the Events tab, on the left side of the screen, you will see a bunch of events that are currently ongoing. Scroll down these events until you find “Gift Exchange.” It’s going to take a few seconds of scrolling, so just be patient and you’ll find it.

Press the “Exchange” button.

A new screen will pop up where you can enter the code.

Enter the code and press the “Exchange” button again.

Receive your free item.

Where to find your free gift code items in Pokémon UNITE

Select the player portrait. Screenshot by Dot Esports remix by Aleksandar Perisic Scroll down to find the Mail option. Screenshot by Dot Esports remix by Aleksandar Perisic Here are your gifts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After I entered the codes, the game told me I would receive my gifts via Pokémon UNITE mail. But where is the mail? Follow this guide to find mail. It’s also hidden, if you can believe it.

From the main menu, select your player profile picture (in the top left corner of the screen). It will take you to a new window where you can see your Pokémon, closet, customization options, and such.

Scroll down this window until you see the “Mail” option. It’s the last option on the left.

In the “System Messages,” you’ll find your Gift Items. It may take up to 48 for the gifts to arrive but they arrived for me within minutes, so I’m hoping the same applies to you.

Select each gift and press the “Claim” button.

Success, you’ve now claimed your gifts.

Have fun playing Pokémon UNITE.