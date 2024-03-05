All Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration event research tasks and rewards

With Pokémon Horizons: The Series dropping on Netflix, Niantic is hosting a collaboration event with the animated show to promote its featured characters and Pokémon. Most of the content focuses on the Pokémon appearing for the event but there is new research to complete too.

The Pokémon Horizons Celebration event runs from March 5 to 11 at 8pm local time, and features the Pokémon Go debut of Charcadet and its evolutions. A special Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat from the series is also appearing for a limited time, with Liko and Roy—the main characters—popping up in Go Snapshots. Charcadet is a fairly rare encounter in Eggs and Captain’s Cap Pikachu is spawning all over the place during the event.

Unfortunately, there is no new Timed or Special Research available to complete during the Pokémon Horizons event.

There is, however, Field Research that includes some rare encounters with featured Pokémon like Captain’s Cap Pikachu and the Paldean Starters, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Pokémon Go Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration event Field Research guide – All tasks and rewards

This trio is the main draw for the event. Screenshot via The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel

Field Research task Available Rewards Defeat two Team Go Rocket Grunts Golduck encounter

Skarmory encounter Win a Raid Captain’s Cap Pikachu encounter

Skarmory encounter

Rockruff encounter Spin five PokéStops or Gyms Five Poké Balls

Two Super Potions

One Revive Hatch two Eggs Captain’s Cap Pikachu encounter

Sprigatito encounter

Fuecoco encounter

Quaxly encounter

If you want more content to complete during this event you can try to grind through the available tasks for the seasonal World of Wonders Special Research or buy the Wonder Ticket and start working on that Timed Research as well.