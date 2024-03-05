Category:
Pokémon

All Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration event research tasks and rewards

This one won't expand your horizons.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Mar 4, 2024 11:45 pm
Pokemon Go Pokemon Horizons The Series celebration event
Image via Niantic

With Pokémon Horizons: The Series dropping on Netflix, Niantic is hosting a collaboration event with the animated show to promote its featured characters and Pokémon. Most of the content focuses on the Pokémon appearing for the event but there is new research to complete too. 

Recommended Videos

The Pokémon Horizons Celebration event runs from March 5 to 11 at 8pm local time, and features the Pokémon Go debut of Charcadet and its evolutions. A special Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat from the series is also appearing for a limited time, with Liko and Roy—the main characters—popping up in Go Snapshots. Charcadet is a fairly rare encounter in Eggs and Captain’s Cap Pikachu is spawning all over the place during the event.

Unfortunately, there is no new Timed or Special Research available to complete during the Pokémon Horizons event.

There is, however, Field Research that includes some rare encounters with featured Pokémon like Captain’s Cap Pikachu and the Paldean Starters, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. 

Pokémon Go Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration event Field Research guide – All tasks and rewards

Pokemon Go Charcadet Ceruledge Armarouge
This trio is the main draw for the event. Screenshot via The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel
Field Research taskAvailable Rewards
Defeat two Team Go Rocket GruntsGolduck encounter
Skarmory encounter
Win a RaidCaptain’s Cap Pikachu encounter
Skarmory encounter
Rockruff encounter
Spin five PokéStops or GymsFive Poké Balls
Two Super Potions
One Revive
Hatch two EggsCaptain’s Cap Pikachu encounter
Sprigatito encounter 
Fuecoco encounter
Quaxly encounter

If you want more content to complete during this event you can try to grind through the available tasks for the seasonal World of Wonders Special Research or buy the Wonder Ticket and start working on that Timed Research as well.

related content
Read Article Best money cards to pull from Pokémon TCG: Temporal Forces
Raging Bolt Temporal Forces keyart
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
TCG
TCG
Best money cards to pull from Pokémon TCG: Temporal Forces
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Mar 4, 2024
Read Article Where to find Unrivaled Blastoise Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Blastoise looking fierce and ready for battle in the Pokémon anime.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Where to find Unrivaled Blastoise Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Mar 4, 2024
Read Article What time does the Unrivaled Blastoise Tera Raid event start and end in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
Blastoise in a battle stance in the Pokémon anime.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
What time does the Unrivaled Blastoise Tera Raid event start and end in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Mar 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best money cards to pull from Pokémon TCG: Temporal Forces
Raging Bolt Temporal Forces keyart
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
TCG
TCG
Best money cards to pull from Pokémon TCG: Temporal Forces
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Mar 4, 2024
Read Article Where to find Unrivaled Blastoise Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Blastoise looking fierce and ready for battle in the Pokémon anime.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Where to find Unrivaled Blastoise Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Mar 4, 2024
Read Article What time does the Unrivaled Blastoise Tera Raid event start and end in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
Blastoise in a battle stance in the Pokémon anime.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
What time does the Unrivaled Blastoise Tera Raid event start and end in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Mar 4, 2024
Author
Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.