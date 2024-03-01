Category:
Should you buy the Pokémon Go World of Wonders: Wonder Ticket Timed Research?

This season is stacked, but the ticket might be cap.
Cale Michael
Published: Mar 1, 2024 09:32 am
Pokémon Go’s new season, World of Wonders, is now live and contains Niantic’s next attempt at running a paid ticket across three months of content. This specific set of content is called The Wonder Ticket and includes exclusive Timed Research. 

Like last season’s Eggs-pedition Access, The Wonder Ticket is only available during the World of Wonders season and is split into three parts. A new part will drop at the start of each month from March to June and feature exclusive Timed Research with unique rewards every time a part is released. The focus of each part will be seasonally-themed Pokémon encounters and premium items—along with some bonus goodies. 

The Wonder Ticket Part One Timed Research is already live, but is it worth picking up the full package? 

Pokémon Go World of Wonders: Wonder Ticket Timed Research: Price guide and is it worth it? 

Pokemon Go players, Poipole, Charcadet, and Pikachu ready for a new season.
Bonuses would have made this ticket a lot better. Image via Niantic

Niantic is trying to finetune its approach to offering ticketed content at the start of its seasonal rotations, with the World of Wonders: Wonder Ticket being the second true attempt at improving the formula—with mixed results

The Wonder Ticket costs $9.99 and has two variations, the regular ticket and the Web Store ticket, which is the same price but offers players two bonus Premium Battle Passes with their purchase. This is a sizable price increase from the previous season’s Eggs-pedition Access ticket that cost $4.99. But there are trade-offs—both good and bad—for this cost increase.

The Eggs-pedition Access ticket only worked for that month during the Timeless Travels season, while the Wonder Ticket is a one-time purchase for all three months of the World of Wonders season. That means if you grab it while it is available from March 1 to June 1, you will get all three parts of the Timed Research for $9.99. 

If you purchase the ticket at any point during that timeframe, you will have access to each part even if it was released in a prior month. Be aware the research will disappear on June 14 at 8pm local time. 

As for the research content, for part one of the Wonder Ticket, you can collect a few encounters, a Star Piece, a Lucky Egg, a Premium Battle Pass, and an exclusive Poipole Hat avatar item along with a sizable chunk of XP and Stardust. Overall, that spread isn’t super appealing unless you are a big Poipole fan, and unfortunately, this new format does not include extra gameplay bonuses like the Eggs-pedition Access ticket, which is a sizable downgrade even if you save a bit of money. 

If you like the rewards and plan on being active for at least a few events this season, the Wonder Ticket is a fine purchase. But if you are a frequent player with no interest in these rewards, you should skip it because there will be better ticketed content in future World of Wonders events.

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.