Pokémon Go Eggs-pedition Access February 2024: Full Timed Research and bonus guide

Pokémon Go loves adding new content to try and spice up the game’s seasonal structure and monthly releases, even if they don’t always hit. A recent drop is the monthly Eggs-pedition Access ticket, which gives players access to exclusive Timed Research.

Recommended Videos

Every month, Pokémon Go’s Eggs-pedition Access ticket offers a set of Timed Research that is only available until the end of the month, at which point another ticket becomes available with a new set of rewards. This was first introduced in December alongside the Timeless Travels season of content and will likely continue since Niantic loves putting more paid tickets into the game.

If you have never purchased content like the Eggs-pedition Access, here is everything you can expect from it in Pokémon Go—including all of the Timed Research tasks, rewards, and exclusive bonuses.

Should you buy the Eggs-pedition Access February 2024 ticket in Pokémon Go?

Get out there and put on your traveling pants. Image via Niantic

Depending on how often you play Pokémon Go, this ticket might be worth picking up since it offers a handful of bonuses that will last an entire month—along with Timed Research to go with it.

For $4.99, you get a free Incubator every day when you spin a PokéStop, triple XP for your first catch and PokéStop spin of the day, and tons of Gift bonuses like being able to open and store more of them. If you grab the ticket through the Pokémon Go Web Store, you also get an exclusive avatar item themed around the Pokémon Legends: Arceus Galaxy Team Security Corps.

All Pokémon Go Eggs-pedition Access February 2024 TImed Research tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go Eggs-pedition Access February 2024 tasks and rewards page one

Catch 30 Pokémon 2,500 XP

Catch 15 different species of Pokémon 2,500 XP

Transfer 20 Pokémon 2,500 XP



Total Rewards: 2,500 XP

Pokémon Go Eggs-pedition Access February 2024 tasks and rewards page two

Use 25 Berries to help catch Pokémon 2,500 Stardust

Send five Gifts to Friends 2,500 Stardust

Hatch three Eggs 2,500 Stardust



Total Rewards: 2,500 Stardust

Pokémon Go Eggs-pedition Access February 2024 tasks and rewards page three

Earn 25 Hearts with your Buddy 5,000 XP

Open five Gifts 5,000 XP

Catch 20 Normal or Dragon-type Pokémon 5,000 XP



Total Rewards: 5,000 XP

Pokémon Go Eggs-pedition Access February 2024 tasks and rewards page four

Make 30 Curveball Throws 5,000 Stardust

Explore 5km 5,000 Stardust

Evolve 10 Pokémon 5,000 Stardust



Total Rewards: 5,000 Stardust and a Hisuian Growlithe encounter

All Pokémon Go Eggs-pedition Access February 2024 exclusive bonuses

One single-use Incubator from your first PokéStop spin each day

Triple XP for your first catch of the day

Triple XP for your first PokéStop spin of the day

Open up to 50 Gifts per day

Receive up to 150 Gifts per day from PokéStops

Hold up to 40 Gifts in your Item Bag

Security Corps avatar accessories Only available when you purchase the ticket from the Pokémon Go Web Store



Remember, all of this content is only active if you purchase the Eggs-pedition Access ticket and ends on Feb. 29 at 8pm local time when the next set of monthly events and bonuses begin going into effect.