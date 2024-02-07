Category:
Pokémon

Pokémon Go Eggs-pedition Access February 2024: Full Timed Research and bonus guide

Time to grab your ticket and hunt for rewards.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Feb 7, 2024 06:22 am
Pokemon Go rewards for the Eggs-pedition Access February 2024 ticket.
Image via Niantic

Pokémon Go loves adding new content to try and spice up the game’s seasonal structure and monthly releases, even if they don’t always hit. A recent drop is the monthly Eggs-pedition Access ticket, which gives players access to exclusive Timed Research. 

Recommended Videos

Every month, Pokémon Go’s Eggs-pedition Access ticket offers a set of Timed Research that is only available until the end of the month, at which point another ticket becomes available with a new set of rewards. This was first introduced in December alongside the Timeless Travels season of content and will likely continue since Niantic loves putting more paid tickets into the game. 

If you have never purchased content like the Eggs-pedition Access, here is everything you can expect from it in Pokémon Go—including all of the Timed Research tasks, rewards, and exclusive bonuses. 

Should you buy the Eggs-pedition Access February 2024 ticket in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go Timeless Travels Season
Get out there and put on your traveling pants. Image via Niantic

Depending on how often you play Pokémon Go, this ticket might be worth picking up since it offers a handful of bonuses that will last an entire month—along with Timed Research to go with it. 

For $4.99, you get a free Incubator every day when you spin a PokéStop, triple XP for your first catch and PokéStop spin of the day, and tons of Gift bonuses like being able to open and store more of them. If you grab the ticket through the Pokémon Go Web Store, you also get an exclusive avatar item themed around the Pokémon Legends: Arceus Galaxy Team Security Corps. 

All Pokémon Go Eggs-pedition Access February 2024 TImed Research tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go Eggs-pedition Access February 2024 tasks and rewards page one

  • Catch 30 Pokémon
    • 2,500 XP
  • Catch 15 different species of Pokémon
    • 2,500 XP
  • Transfer 20 Pokémon
    • 2,500 XP

Total Rewards: 2,500 XP

Pokémon Go Eggs-pedition Access February 2024 tasks and rewards page two

  • Use 25 Berries to help catch Pokémon
    • 2,500 Stardust
  • Send five Gifts to Friends
    • 2,500 Stardust
  • Hatch three Eggs
    • 2,500 Stardust

Total Rewards: 2,500 Stardust

Pokémon Go Eggs-pedition Access February 2024 tasks and rewards page three

  • Earn 25 Hearts with your Buddy
    • 5,000 XP
  • Open five Gifts
    • 5,000 XP
  • Catch 20 Normal or Dragon-type Pokémon
    • 5,000 XP

Total Rewards: 5,000 XP

Pokémon Go Eggs-pedition Access February 2024 tasks and rewards page four

  • Make 30 Curveball Throws
    • 5,000 Stardust
  • Explore 5km
    • 5,000 Stardust
  • Evolve 10 Pokémon
    • 5,000 Stardust

Total Rewards: 5,000 Stardust and a Hisuian Growlithe encounter

All Pokémon Go Eggs-pedition Access February 2024 exclusive bonuses

  • One single-use Incubator from your first PokéStop spin each day
  • Triple XP for your first catch of the day
  • Triple XP for your first PokéStop spin of the day
  • Open up to 50 Gifts per day
  • Receive up to 150 Gifts per day from PokéStops
  • Hold up to 40 Gifts in your Item Bag
  • Security Corps avatar accessories
    • Only available when you purchase the ticket from the Pokémon Go Web Store

Remember, all of this content is only active if you purchase the Eggs-pedition Access ticket and ends on Feb. 29 at 8pm local time when the next set of monthly events and bonuses begin going into effect.

related content
Read Article How to get Drampa in Pokémon Go
Dynamic Drampa art from the Pokemon TCG.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
How to get Drampa in Pokémon Go
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go Raid February 2024: All Raids Bosses and bonuses
Enamorus flying in a dusk sky.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go Raid February 2024: All Raids Bosses and bonuses
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Special Scarlet and Violet event will see Paldea Pokémon come to Smash Bros. Ultimate
Koraidon gliding quickly through the air in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Category:
FGC
FGC
Pokémon
Pokémon
Special Scarlet and Violet event will see Paldea Pokémon come to Smash Bros. Ultimate
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 7, 2024
Read Article We opened a Pokémon TCG: Paldean Fates ETB and Shiny Charizard tin—these are our best pulls
Shiny Charizard ex as seen in Paldean Fates.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
TCG
TCG
We opened a Pokémon TCG: Paldean Fates ETB and Shiny Charizard tin—these are our best pulls
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 5, 2024
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
Pokémon
Pokémon
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Drampa in Pokémon Go
Dynamic Drampa art from the Pokemon TCG.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
How to get Drampa in Pokémon Go
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go Raid February 2024: All Raids Bosses and bonuses
Enamorus flying in a dusk sky.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go Raid February 2024: All Raids Bosses and bonuses
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Special Scarlet and Violet event will see Paldea Pokémon come to Smash Bros. Ultimate
Koraidon gliding quickly through the air in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Category:
FGC
FGC
Pokémon
Pokémon
Special Scarlet and Violet event will see Paldea Pokémon come to Smash Bros. Ultimate
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 7, 2024
Read Article We opened a Pokémon TCG: Paldean Fates ETB and Shiny Charizard tin—these are our best pulls
Shiny Charizard ex as seen in Paldean Fates.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
TCG
TCG
We opened a Pokémon TCG: Paldean Fates ETB and Shiny Charizard tin—these are our best pulls
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 5, 2024
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
Pokémon
Pokémon
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 5, 2024

Author

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.