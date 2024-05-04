All Pokémon Go Rivals Week 2024 Timed Research tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go Rivals Week 2024 is here, which means you can challenge yourself in the Go Battle League while also encountering featured Pokémon and completing Timed Research along the way.

Running from May 4 to 9 at 8pm local time, you will see certain Pokémon known for being rivals like Zangoose and Seviper spawning more frequently or appearing in raids in Pokémon Go—with a few odd twists based on when you play. Bonuses tied to those encounters are also live, including boosted Shiny odds for a few Pokémon. If you like battling, a Go Battle Weekend is happening on May 4 and 5 with additional opportunities for exclusive rewards.

If you plan on challenging some rivals, here are all of the Pokémon Go Rivals Week 2024 Timed Research tasks and rewards.

Pokémon Go Rivals Week 2024 Timed Research guide: All tasks, rewards, and more

Fight your rivals. Image via Niantic

Catch 15 Fighting-type Pokémon Mankey encounter

Power up 15 Fighting-type Pokémon Machop encounter

Earn 10,000 Stardust Gligar encounter

Earn 20,000 XP Alolan Sandshrew encounter

Win three Raids Throh encounter

Battle in the Go Battle League five times Sawk encounter



Total Rewards: Two Fast TMs, 5,000 XP, and three Rare Candies

All Pokémon Go Rivals Week 2024 Field Research tasks and rewards

Field Research tasks Field Research rewards Catch 10 Pokémon Mankey encounter

Poliwag encounter

Ralts encounter Power up Pokémon 10 times Sandshrew encounter

Gligar encounter Power up Pokémon 15 times Lickitung encounter

Galarian Stunfisk encounter Spin five PokéStops or Gyms Two Revives

