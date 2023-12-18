All Pokémon found in Savanna Biome in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Totodile Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Screenshot via The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Savanna Biome is one of the first locations you will visit when starting The Indigo Disk DLC, and it’s a place where many of its most popular Pokémon are found.

With the release of The Indigo Disk, the new Blueberry Academy location was added which includes four unique Biomes. The Savanna Biome is the barest of the lot and in turn, includes many of the wild creatures you’d expect to see roaming the Savanna.

To help you with scouting and completing your Blueberry Pokédex, here is a list of every Pokémon you can find in The Indigo Disk’s Savanna Biome.

All Pokémon found in Savanna Biome in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

A player alongside a sleeping Kingdra in The Indigo Disk.
Kingdra looks out of place in the Savanna. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Savanna Biome in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has plenty of wild Pokémon to catch, with everyone’s favorite starter Charmander being one of them. This is the only place in all of Scarlet and Violet where you can actually find the Fire-type starter so it’s somewhere you’ll definitely need to get familiar with.

Alongside Charmander, you can get plenty of other great Pokémon here including other starters like Fennekin, Totodile, and more. Here’s a look at all of the Pokémon you can find in this barren land.

  • Blitzle
  • Zebstrika
  • Bruxish
  • Chansey
  • Charmander
  • Deerling
  • Sawsbuck
  • Dewpider
  • Doduo
  • Dodrio
  • Eelektrik
  • Elekid
  • Electrabuzz
  • Exeggcute
  • Exeggutor
  • Fennekin
  • Girafarig
  • Farigiraf
  • Happiny
  • Litleo
  • Pyroar
  • Magby
  • Magmar
  • Rellor
  • Rabsca
  • Rhyhorn
  • Rhydon
  • Rotom
  • Rowlet
  • Rufflet
  • Braviary
  • Sandile
  • Krokorok
  • Krookodile
  • Scyther
  • Scizor
  • Smeargle
  • Snivy
  • Sobble
  • Tauros
  • Totodile
  • Trapinch
  • Vibrava
  • Flygon
  • Tynamo
  • Venonat
  • Venomoth
  • Vullaby
  • Mandibuzz

