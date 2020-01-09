All new Gigantamax forms confirmed for the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass

Game Freak is adding even more Gigantimax forms to Pokémon Sword and Shield through the Expansion Pass, including some starter Pokémon and the new Pokémon revealed for the first time during the Direct.

Gigantimax forms were one of the biggest draws about the new Dynamaxing mechanic and completely changes how some Pokémon look and function during battle.

There were a handful of new Gigantimax forms shown off in the Expansion Pass reveal, which means there are going to be more special raids and events when the DLC goes live. Here are all of the new Gigantimax forms shown in some form during the Pokémon Direct.

Gigantimax Blastoise and Gigantimax Venusaur

We already knew that the Squirtle and Bulbasaur evolution lines were going to be added to Sword and Shield since their models were found in the game’s data and modders were able to insert them and use them in offline play without much difficulty.

Because Charizard had a Gigantimax form, it wasn’t hard to predict that the other Kanto starters were also going to get one when they were eventually added. And in this case, it looks like they’ll be made available in one of the updates closer to the release of The Isle of Armor expansion.

Gigantimax Cinderace

All of the Galar starters are getting Gigantimax forms in this new Expansion Pass, which is basically a direct answer to most fans asking why they weren’t a thing from the start. Game Freak has a bad habit of not letting the starter Pokémon for each region use the regional gimmick, which dates back to there not being Mega Evolutions for the Kalos Starters in X and Y.

They also were the only new forms to get full details in a post by The Pokémon Company.

Gigantamax Cinderace

Category: Striker Pokémon

Type: Fire

Height: 88’7″+

Weight: ??? lbs.

Ability: Blaze

The burning ball at Cinderace’s feet has grown to massive proportions thanks to Gigantamax energy. If Gigantamax Cinderace kicks the ball using its well-honed techniques, its fighting spirit will possess the ball and cause it to pursue opponents as if it had a mind of its own.

Gigantamax Cinderace boasts incredible leg strength. In fact, its legs are said to rank among the strongest of all Pokémon. Even without its gigantic Pyro Ball, it can deliver powerful kicking moves that overwhelm other Dynamax Pokémon.

Gigantimax Inteleon

Gigantamax Inteleon

Category: Secret Agent Pokémon

Type: Water

Height: 131’3″+

Weight: ??? lbs.

Ability: Torrent

Inteleon has gained an extremely long tail thanks to Gigantamaxing. The tail’s length is said to be over 130 feet. While Gigantamaxed, Inteleon will stretch its long tail out and hold it straight to form a pillar and Inteleon will take up a battle position at the top. This Pokémon has an incredibly sharp mind and calculates the precise effects that gravity will have on the trajectory of its shots, enabling it to be an extremely effective sniper.

Inteleon has many hidden tools within its body, which have also been enhanced due to its Gigantamaxing. The nictitating membranes on its eyes allow Inteleon to measure the distance to the target and detect temperature, air pressure, and humidity. Inteleon is a skilled sniper as well—easily hitting a Berry that’s rolling around over nine miles away.

Gigantimax Rillaboom

Gigantamax Rillaboom

Category: Drummer Pokémon

Type: Grass

Height: 91’10″+

Weight: ??? lbs.

Ability: Overgrow

Rillaboom’s tree-stump drum has grown rapidly to the point that it now resembles a small forest on its own. Gigantamax Rillaboom has merged with this forest of drums and become even more powerful. It can control its sticks as if they were its own limbs and will demonstrate transcendental drumming techniques.

Gigantamax Rillaboom will focus completely on playing its drums, compelled by the power welling up inside it. The sound can reach across oceans and be heard by those living in other regions. It’s said that those who hear the beat will begin to dance uncontrollably, overwhelmed by a rhythm that surges from inside them.

Urshifu

One of the only new Pokémon shown off during the Direct, Urshifu has two different forms that each have a unique Gigantimax form and G-Move depending on which fighting style you choose to represent. The Urshifu (Single Strike Style) and Urshifu (Rapid Strike Style) are different in how they approach battles and their moves and stats will represent that.

Category: Wushu Pokémon

Type: Fighting/Dark (Single Strike) or Type: Fighting/Water (Rapid Stirke)

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 231.5 lbs.

Ability: Unseen Fist

Kubfu will evolve into Urshifu after it has undergone sufficient training. It seems that Urshifu has two forms—a Single Strike Style and a Rapid Strike Style—and it appears that each form has different types as well. Urshifu in Single Strike Style form favors battling without holding anything back. When enraged, they’ll mercilessly attack an opponent until it’s utterly defeated.

A Single Strike Style Urshifu’s movements are often direct and involve rushing forward in a straight line. It’ll keep its distance from its opponents at first only to leap in close instantly to deliver a powerful blow. Urshifu in Rapid Strike Style form maintains a calm demeanor, observing their opponents and measuring their strength while dodging attacks. A Rapid Strike Style Urshifu will use flowing movements in a battle to smoothly parry an opponent’s moves and then overwhelm the opponent with a flurry of rapid strikes.

Those are the Gigantimax forms that were shown, but there’s still some speculation surrounding the Expansion Pass reveal.

There were new forms shown for the Legendary Birds from Kanto—Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres—toward the end of the presentation. Those are most likely just Galarian forms being shown off, but there’s also a chance that they end up being Gigantimax Pokémon, too.

The same theory applies to the new Regi-forms we saw during the reveal of The Crown Tundra. They’re probably just new forms or completely different Pokémon altogether, but there’s always a small chance that the artwork is just different than the usual artwork.

The Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass is available for pre-order now for $29.99, with The Isle of Armor portion of the expansion set to release in June.