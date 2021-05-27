All habitats and Pokémon spawns in 2021 Pokémon Go Fest

The summer is less than one month away, and Niantic has prepared sweet celebrations for Pokémon Go fans around the world to enjoy with the upcoming Pokémon Go Fest, which will run on July, 17 and 18. On top of multiple rewards, time-limited events will punctuate the two-day event.

The players will be able to purchase a ticket for $5, which will be much less costly than previous Pokémon Go Fests. And even without a ticket, the fans will be able to enjoy certain parts of the event for free.

Among the many festivities, hourly habitats will feature certain Pokémon species that will be able to be captured by the players. It will be the chance to get some rare species and many candies to recharge and evolve already-discovered Pokémon. There will be four hourly habitats in total during this year’s event, and they will rotate through the two days.

The hourly habitats will be an important part to complete all events rewards and challenges, because each habitat will include Pokémon species who will be part of the four Collection Challenges.

Here are all the hourly habitats and Pokémon spawns of 2021 Pokémon Go Fest.

All habitats and Pokémon spawns for 2021 Pokémon Go Fest

General spawns

Jungle: Scyther, Aipom, Froakie, and more.

Desert Mountain: Skarmory, Shieldon, Hippopotas, and more.

Ocean Beach: Dratini, Swablu, Alomomola, and more.

Cave: Roggenrola, Galarian Stunfisk, Deino, and more.

Incense

Jungle: Unown F, Unown G, Ludicolo, Chatot, Leafeon, and Serperior.

Desert Mountain: Flareon, Unown F, Unown G, Tyranitar, Flygon, and Throh.

Ocean Beach: Gyarados, Vaporeon, Azumarill, Unown F, Unown G, and Sawk.

Cave: Umbreon, Unown F, Unown G, Gardevoir, Absol, and Galvantula.

The Shiny versions of the Pokémon species more attracted by incense will also have an increased chance to appear. Chances will be even more increased on Saturday, July 17.

It will include Unown F, Throh, and Sawk, who will all make their debut as Shiny in the game during the event.