Phasmophobia 0.9.4.0 update patch notes

Phasmophobia is steadily making its way to a full public release with each new update improving past features based on feedback from nearly access players. The 0.9.4.0 update launched on Jan. 9, 2024, with a small but important set of patch notes.

Compared to some other updates and those planned for the future, this one might not seem that impressive at first. But this update fundamentally changes how everything in the game looks, so if you want to enhance your ghost-hunting experience, then this one is very important to know about.

Here are the full Phasmophobia patch notes for the 0.9.4.0 update.

Phasmophobia full 0.9.4.0 patch notes

Lighting overhaul and graphic adjustments

Most of the update is focused on an overhaul of how lighting works based on player feedback. Overall, this update has vastly enhanced and improved how the lighting looks in Phasmophobia to provide a more realistic appearance.

Everything looks a lot better now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A lot of the new lighting changes start turned off by default, so if you want to experience them, you need to open your journal and turn them on.

The lighting overhaul includes:

Eye adaptation , which is where the lighting in the game now changes to reflect how eyes adjust to different lights.

, which is where the lighting in the game now changes to reflect how eyes adjust to different lights. Screen Space Global Illumination (SSGI) , which mimics bounced lightning to make shadows and lighting look overall less dark. This feature has three different quality settings which are low, medium, and high.

, which mimics bounced lightning to make shadows and lighting look overall less dark. This feature has three different quality settings which are low, medium, and high. Static lighting changes , which overhauls the general lighting for all areas.

, which overhauls the general lighting for all areas. Ambient light changes , which means the ambient light has been increased.

, which means the ambient light has been increased. Outside light changes , which means lights from outside like the moon or street lights will now shine in through windows for a more realistic experience.

, which means lights from outside like the moon or street lights will now shine in through windows for a more realistic experience. Darkness changes , which means some rooms with darker materials have been adjusted to look much darker.

, which means some rooms with darker materials have been adjusted to look much darker. Reflection changes , which means all reflections now update quicker and more consistently as lights are turned on and off.

, which means all reflections now update quicker and more consistently as lights are turned on and off. Brightness slider changes , which means the scale is now zero to 250 percent.

, which means the scale is now zero to 250 percent. Cursor brightness changes , which means it can now be adjusted from zero to 100 percent.

, which means it can now be adjusted from zero to 100 percent. Range and general brightness changes, which have been applied to the player and all locations to make them more realistic.

The end of the Holiday 2023 event

This update officially marks the end of the Holiday 2023 event. All of the dancing snowmen, the house lights, the snowball guns, and the lobby decorations have officially been removed.

If you participated in and fully completed the event, you should have a Holiday 2023 trophy and ID Card to commemorate the experience. Now that this event is over, the next one likely won’t arrive until around Easter, unless we end up getting the first Valentine’s Day event. But there is also a lot of other content on the Phasmophobia 2024 roadmap to look forward to.

Say goodbye to the snowmen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bug fixes and changes

The rest of this update includes an array of important bug fixes and changes. These fixes and modifications are as follows.