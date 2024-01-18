Persona 3 Reload’s day-one DLC is a blast from the past

If you are a longtime fan of the series, enjoy the nostalgic trip!

Persona 3 Reload, the upcoming remake of 2006’s Persona 3, is launching soon, and with it comes a day-one DLC made for the more nostalgic fans of the series.

Releasing on Feb. 2, Persona 3 Reload has three digital editions available for pre-order, with a standard physical edition and a physical deluxe dubbed “Aigis edition.” Each of these comes with different content and bonuses in addition to the base game. The day-one DLC pack is a digital bonus with Aigis edition and digital premium purchases.

The official Japanese PR site for the Persona series has NOW unveiled everything included in the DLC pack—a treat for longtime fans. Outfits and personas included are based on characters we know and love from Persona 4 and Persona 5, and even the background music set is originally from Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal.

Here’s everything coming with P3R’s day-one DLC pack:

DLC costumes

P5R Phantom Thieves costume set

This set allows you to change SEES member costumes during exploration and battle in Tartarus to the Phantom Thief uniform from Persona 5 Royal, according to Atlus.

P5R Shujin Academy High School costume set

This allows you to change their costumes to the Shujin High School uniform from Persona 5 Royal.

P4G Yasogami High School costume set

This set allows you to change their costumes to the Yasogami High School uniform from Persona 4 Golden.

DLC Personas

P5R Persona Set 1

With this set, you get the ability to summon and combine Personas that appeared in Persona 5 Royal, such as:

Arsene (Persona 5‘s main character)

(Persona 5‘s main character) Captain Kid (Ryuji Sakamoto)

(Ryuji Sakamoto) Zoro (Morgana)

(Morgana) Carmen (An Takamaki)

(An Takamaki) Goemon (Yusuke Kitagawa)

(Yusuke Kitagawa) Johanna (Makoto Niijima)

(Makoto Niijima) Milady (Haru Okumura)

(Haru Okumura) Robin Hood (Goro Akechi)

(Goro Akechi) Cendrillon (Kasumi Yoshizawa)

P5R Persona Set 2

With this set, you get the ability to summon and combine more Personas that appeared in Persona 5 Royal, such as:

Satanael (Persona 5‘s main character)

(Persona 5‘s main character) Seiten Taisei (Ryuji Sakamoto)

(Ryuji Sakamoto) Merikrius (Morgana)

(Morgana) Hecate (An Takamaki)

(An Takamaki) Kamusanowo (Yusuke Kitagawa)

(Yusuke Kitagawa) Anato (Makoto Niijima)

(Makoto Niijima) Astarte (Haru Okumura)

(Haru Okumura) Loki (Goro Akechi)

(Goro Akechi) Vanadies (Kasumi Yoshizawa)

P4G Persona set

With this set, you can summon and combine three Personas that appeared in Persona 4 Golden. They are:

Izanagi (Persona 4‘s main character)

(Persona 4‘s main character) Magatsu Izanagi (Toru Adachi)

(Toru Adachi) Kaguya (Marie)

Background music

P5R BGM set

With this, you can change the background music in battle to a few tracks from Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal. They are:

“Last Surprise”

“Take Over”

“Rivers In the Desert”

“Jaldabaoth”

“Throw Away Your Mask”

“Victory”

Persona 3 Reload and the nostalgic day-one DLC pack release on Feb. 2 for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC/Steam.