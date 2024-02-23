Persona 3 Reload: Demented Knight weakness

Persona 3 Reload has several Tartarus Guardian bosses scattered around different checkpoint floors in the tower. While most of these bosses are a solo encounter, some bosses up the challenge by showing up as a pair, and one of them is the Demented Knight duo boss.

Where to find the Demented Knight boss battle in Persona 3 Reload

The Demented Knights are a pair boss found in the fourth block of Tartarus, Tziah. You can find them on Floor 161, and just like other Tartarus bosses, this one will hit hard with twice the power of a solo boss. The Knights’ arsenal of Electric and Dark attacks is nothing to scoff at either since both deal heavy damage per turn.

Most Tartarus bosses at this level tend to not have many weaknesses, if any at all, and the Demented Knights are one of them. Before going into battle with these horse-riding Shadows, it would help to know what they are weak against.

Demented Knight boss weaknesses

The Demented Knight has one weakness. Image via Atlus

The Demented Knights have only one weakness: Wind damage. This makes Yukari invaluable in this battle, especially if she has access to Garula (medium Wind damage) or Garudyne (high Wind damage). If Yukari isn’t up to the level to battle these bosses, we recommend fusing a Persona with strong Wind damage to substitute for Yukari.

If Yukari is at a high enough level and has access to Magarula (medium area Wind damage), it will take you fewer turns to knock them down as well. But the fight is no walk in the park and can be quite challenging, so you should come prepared.

How to defeat the Demented Knights in Persona 3 Reload

The battle against the Demented Knights in Persona 3 Reload is tough because of their heavy attacks. They will hit you with strong Electric and Dark attacks that are buffed by the Elec Amp and Dark Amp passives, increasing their damage by 50 percent. They are also immune to Shock, resist any Dizzy effects, and nullify both Pierce and Fire damage, so having the right setup is key.

Having Personas with access to Tetrakarn or Makarakarn will allow you to reflect their physical and elemental damage back at them, allowing you to stall for longer as you build up your damage. The best Persona to fight this boss battle is Succubus of the Devil Arcana. The ideal fusion for Succubus is Thunderbird (with Null Electric) and Titania (with Magarula). Inherit both skills.

This will allow Succubus to be immune to Electric damage and drain Dark damage, making this battle a lot simpler. Like with the other Tartarus bosses, take your time, keep your healing up, dispel status effects, and this battle should be over quickly.