How to get Jack Frost Dolls for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload has its share of short side quests called Elizabeth Requests, in which the Velvet Room’s attendant asks you for a series of favors that range from visiting Naganaki Shrine to grabbing Jack Frost Dolls for her to use as decoration.

The Jack Frost Dolls are apparently so adorable that Elizabeth wants a doll of her own; despite having access to the real deal. Just one Jack Frost Doll won’t do, either. She wants three: “one for me to love, one to display, and one to promote his adorableness.” Can you blame her?

Here’s where you can find three Jack Frost Dolls for Elizabeth’s request No. 19 in Persona 3 Reload.

Elizabeth Request 19: How to get three Jack Frost Dolls

The best way to grab Jack Frost Dolls for Elizabeth is via the crane machine in front of the arcade in Paulownia Mall. In our testing, the Jack Frost Doll only appeared as the featured prize on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with the Ganesha Bank being the reward during the rest of the week.

Playing the crane machine does not consume any time and can be done either after school or in the evening, since the rewards stay the same throughout the day. It only took us two tries to win each doll, costing us just ¥1200 total. Your experience might vary, but the “play until you run out of money” line is (hopefully) a hyperbole. You can grab the request, hop in for a quick crane game session, and go back to maxing your Social Links in no time.

Now I kinda want one in real life. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There doesn’t seem to be a limit to how many Jack Frost Dolls you can earn in a day, either—or if there is one, it’s above the three you need for this request (though some future requests may need more than a day to complete). And with the Velvet Room entrance in Paulownia Mall, you don’t even need to head back to the map to complete this request.

Once you have all three dolls, you can hand them over to Elizabeth and get some Twilight Fragments for your trouble. These are useful items to have in Tartarus since they unlock chests and let you restore your party’s HP and SP.

You likely have your own Jack Frost by now, but it’s worth getting one if you haven’t already. he’s needed to make King Frost starting at level 34, which you can then fuse into Black Frost to unlock the King and I Theurgy and fulfill another request down the road. Black Frost is also handy as a magic damage dealer based in Ice and Darkness, especially since you can raise its governing Social Link early.