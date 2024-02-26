Category:
How to fuse Beezlebub in Persona 3 Reload

The strongest devil of them all.
Feb 26, 2024
Persona 3 Reload brings eldritch monstrosities and biblical beings to life to defend you from powerful Shadows. One of the more vile demons in mythology is Beelzebub, often referred to as the Lord of the Flies, and you can summon him to your side in battle.

Fusing Beelzebub in Persona 3 Reload

Beelzebub sits atop the Devil Arcana in Persona 3 Reload. Getting to Beelzebub will require you to max out your Social Link with President Tanaka, which involves having at least 40,000 in cash to “invest” in one of his shady schemes. Once the president takes a liking to you, the Social Link is unlocked, allowing you to make your way to level 10.

Once you reach the final level in the Social Link, you will unlock the ability to fuse Beelzebub. The other requirement you need to fulfill is making it to level 81 because that is the minimum level your character needs to be to fuse Beelzebub. When both these conditions are met, you can attempt the fusion, and you will require six different Personas to make it work.

An image of the Special Fusion Beelzebub in Persona 3 Reload.
The most powerful devil. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since Beelzebub is a Special Fusion, you cannot use a combination of two Personas to fuse him. Beelzebub requires six Personas to be in your Persona stock, most of which are also in the Devil Arcana. Either fuse them or summon them from your Persona Compendium to begin the fusion.

  • Incubus (Devil, level 37)
  • Succubus (Devil, level 47)
  • Pazuzu (Devil, level 56)
  • Lilith (Devil, level 65)
  • Baal Zebul (Moon, level 72)
  • Abaddon (Devil, level 76)

Fuse these six together in a Special Fusion from the list, and you should have Beelzebub ready for battle.

