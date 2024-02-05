Are Kendo Club and Swimming Club in Persona 3 Reload?

There’s a ton of confusion over whether or not two of Persona 3‘s favorite pastimes, Kendo Club and Swimming Club, have also made it into the Persona 3 Reload remake, and we have the answer.

The original 2006 release of Persona 3 is one of the most celebrated entries in the already historic franchise. The 2024 remake includes a lot of what fans loved about the OG experience, such as the romance options and the multi-floor Tartarus Tower.

Amidst all the fun and activities, the question of Persona 3 Reload‘s social gameplay has come up. Art Club and Home Economics Club are back, but do clubs from the first incarnation of Persona 3, Kendo Club and Swimming Club, make the cut? Or have they been cut?

Does Persona 3 Reload have Kendo Club or Swimming Club?

Just a normal day at the Track Team. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Due to unknown reasons, the Kendo Club and Swimming Club are not playable in Persona 3 Reload, nor do they even exist in a nonplayable manner.

As with any remake, changes, and tweaks to the formula of the source material are to be expected. Practices, techniques, and ideas can become outdated and improved upon for a remake 15-20 years in the making.

However, Persona 3 Reload does have classes featured in the 2006 version, so it begs the question as to why the Kendo Club and Swimming Club have been removed without any trace. Developer Atlus hasn’t addressed the omission at the time of writing, so only it knows why these cuts were made.

While Swimming and Kendo Club may be off the table there are plenty of other clubs you can join in Persona 3 Reload.

Speaking of clubs, something we do know is how to get into Club Escapade to allow your character to become a social savant.