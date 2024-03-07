Category:
All Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass contents: The Answer DLC, new costumes and more

More mysteries to uncover... coming soon.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Mar 7, 2024 07:46 am
Persona 3 Reload Velvet Room themed costumes
Image via Atlus

If you have already finished playing through the mysteries and battles of Persona 3 Reload, fret not, as Atlus has announced a three-part DLC series to keep your year going.

Recommended Videos

The first wave of Persona 3 Reload’s Expansion Pass launches on March 12, followed by its second wave in May. The third and final DLC wave releases in September. From costumes to new content, the new DLC series offers everything a fan can ask for, but the star of the pass has to be the remake of Persona 3’s final chapter—Episode Aigis -The Answer. 

Here’s everything you can grab with the Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass. 

Everything included in Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass

Fan-favorite tracks from old Persona titles

Aigus in Persona 3 Reload
Ready for some action-packed music? Image via Atlus

The first DLC wave adds the Persona 5 Royal EX BGM Set and Persona 4 Golden EX BGM Set to Persona 3 Reload. Players can get immediate access to the following tracks while exploring and battling in dungeons:

  • Life Will Change
  • Beneath the Mask
  • Kichijoji 199X 
  • Gentle Madman
  • I believe
  • Keeper of Lust
  • Blooming Villain
  • Victory
  • Backside of the TV 
  • Game 
  • Junes Theme 
  • Heaven 
  • Long Way 
  • Revelations: Mitsuo
  • The Almighty
  • Results

New costumes? Yes, please

The second DLC wave releases in May and includes the Velvet Costume & BGM Set, featuring costumes themed on the mystical Velvet Room for all playable characters. You can also unlock a set of remixed tracks with this wave, including:

  • Electronica In Velvet Room (“P4D” ver.)
  • Battle Hymn of the Soul (t.komine REMIX “AT 1st” P3D-EDIT ver.)
  • Battle Hymn of the Soul (Daisuke Asakura Remix)
  • Battle Hymn of the Soul -USH ver.
  • Dance Hymn of the Soul (Disco In Velvet Room)

Episode Aigis – The Answer

As part of the Expansion Pass final wave, Persona 3 Reload will receive new story content in the form of Episode Aigis – The Answer, featuring events set after the main campaign. 

Like in the FES version of Persona 3, The Answer DLC lets players explore new mysteries and challenges as Aigis, a human-like android, in a timeline set after the in-game date of March 31. It also introduces a new character, Metis, to the playable roster. 

Similar to the original experience on PS2, this chapter serves as the epilogue to the main story, offering players additional story content upon release. The experience also incorporates “cutting-edge graphics, modernized quality-of-life features and all the upgrades that came with Persona 3 Reload.”

If you haven’t finished Persona 3 Reload’s main story yet, don’t worry. Episode Aigis will release as part of the third DLC wave in September 2024, so you have a lot of time.

Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass is currently priced at $34.99 for all platforms, but Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users can get it for free. 

Author
Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com