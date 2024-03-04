Persona 3 Reload: Aigis (Aeon) Social Link guide

Social Links are an excellent way to get to know more characters in Persona 3 Reload. Certain characters have evolving storylines that make Links worth exploring, and Aigis is one of them, as she starts learning what being a human feels like.

When I first discovered Aigis’ (Aeon) Social Link, I thought of the movie Ex-Machina. Without spoiling the movie, this fact made me carefully thread in this Social Link, but I soon found out that I was worrying over nothing.

How to unlock Aigis (Aeon) Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can start the Aigis (Aeon) Social Link in Persona 3 Reload on any Friday after school. This link will first start appearing on Jan. 8 in the spawn-point classroom.

Considering this Social Link appears late in the game, you’ll have limited time to max it out. On average, you should have close to 20 days to reach the final rank. If you’d like to make the most out of each Aigis encounter, you should also carry an Aeon Persona with you.

All Aigis (Aeon) Social Link answers in Persona 3 Reload

Before starting the Aigis (Aeon) Social Link, you should know that she’ll have romance options in her dialogue. Though you can romance multiple characters in Persona 3 Reload, you may reverse an existing Social Link if you start pursuing a secondary romantic path.

At rank one

What about you? Do you like it here? “I like it here.”



At rank two

… “That’s not true.”



At rank three

Being separated from a loved one can be very distressing, after all. “All right.”



At rank four

It seems that living is something that can’t be done alone. “You might be right.”



At rank five

Did I do something wrong? He thought I was your boyfriend.



At rank six

At this rank, you can choose any dialogue option since they all have the same impact.

At rank seven

I was just curious. “I’m doing it now.”

Why are you so important to me? If you’d like to trigger the Romance option, choose “It’s love.” If you’d like to trigger the Platonic option, choose “Because we’re friends.”



At rank eight

January 31st… “You’re right.”

I love you so much that I feel like I’m going to break down somehow. “I love you, too.” — Romance option. “Sorry, but I can’t” — Platonic option.



At rank nine

At this rank, all the available options have the same outcome and your choice won’t impact your relationship with Aigis.