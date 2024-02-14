Persona 3 Reload: How to fix Reversed Social Links

Persona 3 Reload isn’t just about clearing the Tartarus. You’ll encounter new faces and some have deeper stories to explore with Social Links, which can be reversed. Fixing Reversed Social Links lets you work on broken relationships, but you’ll need to find out exactly how to do that.

As an avid fan of Social Links in P3 Reload, I first heard about Reversed Social Links while researching whether romancing multiple characters was possible. Though I didn’t end up cheating on my love interests in the game, I discovered that if you get caught flirting with others while in a relationship, your Social Link with your first girlfriend might Reverse.

What is a Reverse in Persona 3 Reload and what causes it?

You messed around, and now it’s time to find out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you upset a Persona 3 Reload character after choosing the Romance path, you may cause a Reverse in your Social Link progression with them. This is called a Reverse because their card will actually be upside down and red.

As far as I know, you can cause a Reverse by getting caught cheating, upsetting your love interests with the wrong dialogue options, or breaking a promise.

Causing a Reverse in Persona 3 Reload isn’t the end of the world, though, since you can repair your relationship with them.

How to fix a Reverse in Persona 3 Reload

The best way to fix a Reverse is using the Rewind feature. If you go to the System menu, you’ll find an option that lets you go back to an earlier period in the game, before the events that led to the Reverse.

Try to avoid making the same mistakes after going back in time to avoid causing a Reverse again. Going back to an earlier save might sound like taking the easy way out, so there are also solutions for players who’d like to avoid save-scumming.

Go to the usual spot of the Reversed character.

Talk to them and apologize for earlier.

Repeat this process three times on separate days.

Their card should return to normal after successfully apologizing, but you’ll still need to wait another day before you can hang out with them again.

You can also pray for forgiveness at the Shrine, but I don’t recommend this method since it takes too much time.