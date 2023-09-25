Payday 3: How to get C-Stacks

Cash isn’t the only currency you use in Payday 3. The criminal underworld also accepts C-Stacks, which you can buy with in-game cash. You can’t just go to the C-Stack store around the corner and buy them, though: This currency comes with a few twists of its own.

The goal of C-Stacks is to ensure you’ll always have a use for your excess cash since your illegitimate wealth can inflate quickly. You could run heists until you’re a multimillionaire, but due to C-Stacks’ unique price structure, you’ll put a considerable amount of your money into buying that resource if you want to do it all at once.

What are C-Stacks in Payday 3?

C-Stacks are a secondary currency bought for in-game cash and not with actual money. This extra currency lets you buy some extra items, both cosmetic and not. C-Stacks stands for Crime.net Stacks, which feels accurate to the game’s theme. You can buy C-Stacks from Setaggi, the currency broker, in the vendor screen.

C-Stacks come in three bundles: one C-Stack for the starting price of $10,000, five for $45,000, and 10 for $90,000. Buying any of these bundles will increase its price, and continuing to buy it will lead to an even steeper price hike. Your first pack of five C-Stacks will cost you $90,000, but that price will go up to $225,000 if you want to buy it a second time. Setaggi is very stingy, from the looks of it.

How to earn C-Stacks in Payday 3

C-Stacks are not a premium currency and are meant to work in tandem with the in-game cash. As you gain more and more money, you can convert some of your surplus money into C-Stacks, which lets you acquire different items. As of launch, you can only obtain C-Stacks by buying them with cash. You can’t exactly farm C-Stacks either since this currency has a soft time gate that increases the cost. The only way to get more C-Stacks is to get more money—though that you can farm.

The new Crime.net currency can only be used in a few select offerings, and it won’t replace cash. Regular weapons, masks, and most cosmetics will be available for in-game cash, but some other goodies will only be available for C-Stacks.

What can you buy with C-Stacks in Payday 3?

C-Stacks won’t be the main currency you use in the game (that burden falls on cold, hard cash), but you can still obtain a few goodies with this currency. We recommend buying a bit of it each week so you end up having a decent reserve of C-Stacks you can use at will.

Preset weapons

Gloves

Specific weapon mods

Gun charms

Weapon slots (after $500,000)

How much do C-Stacks cost in Payday 3?

Here’s a breakdown of all C-Stack costs based on how many times you’ve acquired them that week, as calculated by Reddit user Zachary12567. These costs will go back to their default value each Sunday.

One C-Stack Five C-Stacks 10 C-Stacks 1 $10,000 $45,000 $90,000 2 $25,000 $112,000 $225,000 3 $50,000 $225,000 $450,000 4 $75,000 $337,000 $675,000 5 $100,000 $450,000 $900,000 6 $150,000 $675,000 $1,350,000 7 $200,000 $900,000 $1,800,000 8 $300,000 $1,350,000 $2,700,000 9 $600,000 $2,700,000 $5,400,000 10 $800,000 $3,600,000 $7,200,000 11+ 1,000,000 $4,500,000 $9,000,000

