Payday 3: How to get C-Stacks

Money for your money.

Payday 3 pistol with lasers everywhere in a vault
Denuvo is the laser, you're the hacker. Image via Starbreeze Studios

Cash isn’t the only currency you use in Payday 3. The criminal underworld also accepts C-Stacks, which you can buy with in-game cash. You can’t just go to the C-Stack store around the corner and buy them, though: This currency comes with a few twists of its own.

The goal of C-Stacks is to ensure you’ll always have a use for your excess cash since your illegitimate wealth can inflate quickly. You could run heists until you’re a multimillionaire, but due to C-Stacks’ unique price structure, you’ll put a considerable amount of your money into buying that resource if you want to do it all at once.

What are C-Stacks in Payday 3?

C-Stacks are a secondary currency bought for in-game cash and not with actual money. This extra currency lets you buy some extra items, both cosmetic and not. C-Stacks stands for Crime.net Stacks, which feels accurate to the game’s theme. You can buy C-Stacks from Setaggi, the currency broker, in the vendor screen.

C-Stacks come in three bundles: one C-Stack for the starting price of $10,000, five for $45,000, and 10 for $90,000. Buying any of these bundles will increase its price, and continuing to buy it will lead to an even steeper price hike. Your first pack of five C-Stacks will cost you $90,000, but that price will go up to $225,000 if you want to buy it a second time. Setaggi is very stingy, from the looks of it.

How to earn C-Stacks in Payday 3

C-Stacks are not a premium currency and are meant to work in tandem with the in-game cash. As you gain more and more money, you can convert some of your surplus money into C-Stacks, which lets you acquire different items. As of launch, you can only obtain C-Stacks by buying them with cash. You can’t exactly farm C-Stacks either since this currency has a soft time gate that increases the cost. The only way to get more C-Stacks is to get more money—though that you can farm.

The new Crime.net currency can only be used in a few select offerings, and it won’t replace cash. Regular weapons, masks, and most cosmetics will be available for in-game cash, but some other goodies will only be available for C-Stacks.

What can you buy with C-Stacks in Payday 3?

C-Stacks won’t be the main currency you use in the game (that burden falls on cold, hard cash), but you can still obtain a few goodies with this currency. We recommend buying a bit of it each week so you end up having a decent reserve of C-Stacks you can use at will.

  • Preset weapons
  • Gloves
  • Specific weapon mods
  • Gun charms
  • Weapon slots (after $500,000)

How much do C-Stacks cost in Payday 3?

Here’s a breakdown of all C-Stack costs based on how many times you’ve acquired them that week, as calculated by Reddit user Zachary12567. These costs will go back to their default value each Sunday.

One C-StackFive C-Stacks10 C-Stacks
1$10,000$45,000$90,000
2$25,000$112,000$225,000
3$50,000$225,000$450,000
4$75,000$337,000$675,000
5$100,000$450,000$900,000
6$150,000$675,000$1,350,000
7$200,000$900,000$1,800,000
8$300,000$1,350,000$2,700,000
9$600,000$2,700,000$5,400,000
10$800,000$3,600,000$7,200,000
11+1,000,000$4,500,000$9,000,000
