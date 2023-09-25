Payday 3: How to get C-Stacks

Cash isn’t the only currency you use in Payday 3. The criminal underworld also accepts C-Stacks, which you can buy with in-game cash. You can’t just go to the C-Stack store around the corner and buy them, though: This currency comes with a few twists of its own.
The goal of C-Stacks is to ensure you’ll always have a use for your excess cash since your illegitimate wealth can inflate quickly. You could run heists until you’re a multimillionaire, but due to C-Stacks’ unique price structure, you’ll put a considerable amount of your money into buying that resource if you want to do it all at once.
What are C-Stacks in Payday 3?
C-Stacks are a secondary currency bought for in-game cash and not with actual money. This extra currency lets you buy some extra items, both cosmetic and not. C-Stacks stands for Crime.net Stacks, which feels accurate to the game’s theme. You can buy C-Stacks from Setaggi, the currency broker, in the vendor screen.
C-Stacks come in three bundles: one C-Stack for the starting price of $10,000, five for $45,000, and 10 for $90,000. Buying any of these bundles will increase its price, and continuing to buy it will lead to an even steeper price hike. Your first pack of five C-Stacks will cost you $90,000, but that price will go up to $225,000 if you want to buy it a second time. Setaggi is very stingy, from the looks of it.
How to earn C-Stacks in Payday 3
C-Stacks are not a premium currency and are meant to work in tandem with the in-game cash. As you gain more and more money, you can convert some of your surplus money into C-Stacks, which lets you acquire different items. As of launch, you can only obtain C-Stacks by buying them with cash. You can’t exactly farm C-Stacks either since this currency has a soft time gate that increases the cost. The only way to get more C-Stacks is to get more money—though that you can farm.
The new Crime.net currency can only be used in a few select offerings, and it won’t replace cash. Regular weapons, masks, and most cosmetics will be available for in-game cash, but some other goodies will only be available for C-Stacks.
What can you buy with C-Stacks in Payday 3?
C-Stacks won’t be the main currency you use in the game (that burden falls on cold, hard cash), but you can still obtain a few goodies with this currency. We recommend buying a bit of it each week so you end up having a decent reserve of C-Stacks you can use at will.
- Preset weapons
- Gloves
- Specific weapon mods
- Gun charms
- Weapon slots (after $500,000)
How much do C-Stacks cost in Payday 3?
Here’s a breakdown of all C-Stack costs based on how many times you’ve acquired them that week, as calculated by Reddit user Zachary12567. These costs will go back to their default value each Sunday.
|One C-Stack
|Five C-Stacks
|10 C-Stacks
|1
|$10,000
|$45,000
|$90,000
|2
|$25,000
|$112,000
|$225,000
|3
|$50,000
|$225,000
|$450,000
|4
|$75,000
|$337,000
|$675,000
|5
|$100,000
|$450,000
|$900,000
|6
|$150,000
|$675,000
|$1,350,000
|7
|$200,000
|$900,000
|$1,800,000
|8
|$300,000
|$1,350,000
|$2,700,000
|9
|$600,000
|$2,700,000
|$5,400,000
|10
|$800,000
|$3,600,000
|$7,200,000
|11+
|1,000,000
|$4,500,000
|$9,000,000