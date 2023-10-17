Payday 3’s first major update hit with open-ended delay… again

Payday 3’s rocky release continues with multiple major patch delays over the past few weeks. Starbreeze Studios’ latest update was on track for mid-October but has now failed to meet the deadline set by the developers themselves at the beginning of the month.

The devs pinned the blame on newly emerging issues popping up before the patch was set to ship in an Oct. 16 tweet. This would be the second time this particular major update was delayed, with the original patch launch marked for Oct. 6.

In the meantime, Starbreeze is “revamping [their] patching process” to prevent issues like this from popping up again. However, despite this social media update, Payday 3 gamers are yet to receive a date set in stone.

We're spending additional time revamping our patching process to ensure that we can have a steady cadence and momentum with patches going forward. We are careful with giving you an ETA right now, as we want to make sure we can deliver before we do so. — PAYDAY 3 (@PAYDAYGame) October 16, 2023

Players will have to wait until the developers provide another update regarding the patch. As for now, Starbreeze remains reluctant to provide a guaranteed release date in case issues occur again. Dot Esports has reached out to Starbreeze Studios for comment and will update should a response be received.

Payday 3’s release has been a rollercoaster, to say the least. While still hot off the shelves, the first few days were plagued with server issues that lingered through to the beginning of this month. Players struggled to matchmake with their friends, let alone queue by themselves.

These issues were paired with a collection of complaints from gamers requesting an offline mode, demands for changes to monotonous challenges, and gameplay issues. This led to negative reviews flooding Payday 3’s Steam page toward the end of September. At that point, 70 percent of the 20,000 reviews were negative.

However, as time has gone on, Payday 3’s rating has improved. Whether the latest patch issues will impact that rating is yet to be determined, but fixes to the game’s biggest issues are sure to boost the game away from it’s “Mixed” status on Steam.

Related The 10 funniest Payday 3 reviews

About the author