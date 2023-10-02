Payday 3 devs reportedly say matchmaking issues are fixed

Servers in Payday 3 have been the bane of the game since launch and today we get some long-awaited good news. The developers have reportedly announced that the matchmaking is stable and that the issue has finally been dealt with.

According to VGC on Oct 2, Starbreeze Studios announced that the initial matchmaking issues in Payday 3 have been fixed and matchmaking has had good performance after the maintenance.

The CEO of Starbreeze, Tobias Sjögren, mentioned that even though this was not the launch they wanted, the developers will aim to continue building Payday 3 to be bigger and better. The company will now focus on rolling out quality-of-life updates and “intensify the commercial activities around Payday 3.”

The first year of Payday 3 has a fair share of content planned including four DLCs, seasonal events, new playable characters, and new weapons. We will likely start seeing more marketing materials for that content all while developers are looking for a new third-party matchmaking partner and are making the game less dependent on online services.

Players were not excited about the online-only mode from the very beginning. Many saw that as a reason the servers got annihilated on launch. The issue caused Starbreeze to deploy maintenance to improve server stability and even look into an offline mode. So that could be something we get eventually in Payday 3 and I’m sure players will be very happy to hear that.

This was not a smooth launch in any way, but with big plans ahead I’m sure that the game will get back on track in no time. The next update for Payday 3 will reportedly be released early this month and include “200+ quality-of-life improvements.”

