Payday 3 teases 2 classic heists and challenge progression changes in upcoming free update

Payday 3 players may have the answer to some of their prayers. Developer Starbreeze gave fans a taste of the game’s next free content update today, including a long-requested tune-up to progression, the return of two classic heists, and a new skill tree.

The upcoming update touches on several pain points and requests from fans after the game’s full release in September. Though Today’s Dev Update hasn’t set a final date, players can download the patch “very soon,” according to the team.

Two missions from Payday 2 will make their way to the sequel with some touch-ups. Cook-Off and Murky Station will see some changes to “fit the new criminal dawn of heisting,” according to lead producer Andreas Häll Penninger—though he assured fans the missions will still maintain their classic identity.

Cook-Off and Murky Station were famous in Payday 2, with the former regularly appearing as one of the best heists to farm for its payoff. When they return, they’ll also bring a familiar voice to the mix.

Locke is making his way to Payday 3 as the guide for the two reprised heists, opening the door for him in the sequel. And though Locke’s voice may be familiar during the legacy missions, players can expect a new song for each heist, made by Payday 3 composer Gustavo Coutinho.

The upcoming update is also bringing a change to challenge progression, which has come under fire since the game’s launch. Players can only gain Infamy by completing challenges, and finishing a heist without ticking off any of those objectives would essentially mean no progress. With the content update, however, players will receive Infamy Points after each heist completion—a demand fans have repeated relentlessly since launch.

“The amount won’t be massive, but enough that you’ll always be gaining progress toward your next Infamy level, even when you’re not completing challenges,” head of community Almir Listo said in the video.

The tweaked challenge system will also bring UI adjustments to make challenges clearer and even recommend objectives to players so they can continue to progress. Starbreeze teased that idea in the post-launch livestreams, but the content update is finally bringing it to fruition.

Lastly, the Transporter skill line is making its way to the game after a long wait. Teased in one of several post-launch livestreams, the Transporter skill tree will let you carry more than one bag. “This skill line has a number of amazing skills tying to the carrying and moving of bags,” community and influencer manager Elizabeth Elvestad said.

While Payday 3‘s next update doesn’t have a set date at time of writing, fans of the franchise may not have as long of a wait ahead of them. With Starbreeze fixing critical issues with its update process, you may have a new download on your platform in no time.