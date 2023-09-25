Payday 3 players already fed up with ‘backwards’ progression system

How long is this going to take?

Payday 3’s progression system is a step in the wrong direction, the franchise’s long-standing community has today claimed, with many suggesting Starbreeze’s newest title fails to accommodate the wide variety of playstyles.

Currently, Payday 3’s challenges require players to complete heists and navigate obstacles in particular ways. But, these challenges are separated into playstyle avenues. This means each progression is split into multiple challenges, which significantly lengthens the time required to complete them.

Many Payday 3 players are very unhappy with this situation and are calling for Starbreeze to overhaul the entire system for something entirely new.

Many of the disgruntled players claim Payday 3’s “grindy challenges” were implemented to compensate for a lack of content. It’s also aroused suspicions of an incoming battle pass feature, which some fans fear could be a possibility.

A collection of gamers believe Starbreeze is going to drip-feed new levels as DLC down the line, with an updated progression system being a part of that alleged plan.

This also led gamers to think it is likely the “backwards” progression system will eventually be changed for something better. Community members claimed it’ll arrive as Payday 3’s player count begins to drop—though others have suggested this is all a conspiracy rather than anything concrete from the developers.

Some of the challenges in question (which many now want removed entirely) require players to complete the same heist 150 times. Each completion goes toward leveling up and acquiring new items which can assist in successful heists.

This means players can get attachments such as silencers or tools like Motion Sensors.

On top of all the other issues with the progression system, some unlucky Payday 3 players have noted leveling up is actually bugged too, with a number of challenges failing to register despite gamers polishing off the requirements.

Add Payday 3’s current server issues to the mix and it seems like it’s going to be taking players even longer to complete these challenges.

The Payday 3 devs have yet to comment on the progression backlash.

