Do you need to play Path of Exile before Path of Exile 2?

Path of Exile 2 has been anxiously awaited by fans ever since its announcement, promising a vibrant and intense experience for ARPG lovers. The original Path of Exile has a cult following, and based on where Path of Exile 2 is right now, it’s likely this will only continue to grow.

Recommended Videos

If you’re new to the Path of Exile franchise and wondering whether you need to play the first game before diving into the second, here’s everything you need to know, looking at timelines, lore, and mechanics.

Should you play Path of Exile before Path of Exile 2?

Image via Grinding Gear Games

While having an understanding of the Path of Exile world will come in somewhat handy when diving into Path of Exile 2, no, you do not need to have played the first game to enjoy the second.

It’s recommended, but it’s not a necessity by any means. The games are fundamentally different and can be enjoyed separately. According to the game’s Steam product page, Path of Exile 2 is set years after the original title, but takes place on the same continent. Fans can expect to see a fresh take on this area, known as Wraeclast, with three Acts already available to get stuck into during the early access period.

If you’re unfamiliar with Wraeclast, it’s a dark and ominous continent, known as the land of the damned. It’s overflowing with eerie magic and dangerous foes—making it the perfect fantasy location for a hack-and-slash ARPG.

The full storyline for Path of Exile 2 is currently not known, as the early access period is just about to start, but there’s plenty of hints in the game’s official description.

Path of Exile 2 will task players with exploring Wraeclast and uncovering a malicious threat that’s driving people mad and Corrupting the world. The description notes that the threat was “long thought destroyed,” pointing to a possible link to the first game’s story, but this is speculation on our part.

The various zones in Path of Exile 2 are dark, mysterious, and overflowing with danger. Image via Grinding Gear Games

The two Path of Exile games are based in the same world but at different spots in the timeline, so having an understanding of the first game’s storyline isn’t needed based on what we know now. It’s likely that experienced PoE fans will spot some familiar faces while digging into the new storyline, though. Additionally, there will be mechanical differences that existing fans will need to watch out for, such as a new Skill Gem system.

It’ll be a treat for existing Path of Exile lovers to explore this take on Wraeclast, but new players should be able to fully immerse themselves while playing regardless of their experience levels in the franchise. Games like Path of Exile 2 take some effort to learn, but once you’re in, they’re immersive and infinitely rewarding.

Path of Exile 2‘s early access kicks off on Dec. 6—with an estimated early access period of at least six months—so if you’re not in a rush to get straight into the action, it’s still worth taking a look at the first entry in the series to see if you enjoy the overall aesthetic and atmosphere.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy