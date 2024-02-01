Category:
Who made Palworld?

Who is the proprietor of the Palworld popularity?
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
Published: Feb 1, 2024 05:38 am
An image of a group of Lamballs from Palword
Image via Pocket Pair

Palworld has taken the world by storm, and the creators of the monster-catching game are almost certainly in disbelief.

The player count for Palworld continues to reach obscene heights. The money made from Palworld has probably far exceeded the developer’s expectations, with the budget being practically nothing compared to the big AAA titles on the market.

But who made Palworld? Who is the genius that had the idea to give adorable creatures missile launchers, catch and enslave humans, and even butcher the picture-perfect Pals?

Who developed Palworld?

The very powerful Pal, Grizzbolt, a rare Pal in Palworld.
Is Palworld a Grizzbolt of lighting in a bottle for Pocketpair? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The team responsible for Palworld is Pocketpair, Inc.

Compared to the Ubisoft, EA, and Bethesdas of the world, Pocketpair is a relative minnow. But Palworld is not the Japanese-based video game developer’s and publisher’s first work.

What else has Pocketpair made?

Overdungeon

The company developed and published Overdungeon in 2019—a bizarre blend of real-time card strategy and tower defense with roguelike elements. The ambitious title has had several thousand reviews on Steam, mostly positive, and got the ball rolling for Pocketpair.

Craftopia

Craftopia arrived a year later in 2020, and it’s the first real glimpse into what was to come. The open-world title incorporates both action aspects and splices them with survival and crafting—sound familiar? Still in early access, Craftopia has been reviewed over 15,000 times, and its popularity naturally paved the way for Palworld.

Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse

I don’t think we need to go into Palworld too much in 2024, but another project that Pocketpair is attached to is Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse. Once again, it is bound to raise some eyebrows due to the nature of its design, style, and gameplay—I’m looking at you Hollow Knight—and it will have a hard time beating out Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown as the year’s best Metroidvania-like title.

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.