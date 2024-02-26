This secret Palworld room is perfect for your next hidden base

Now that Palworld has been out for over a month and players have progressed to the endgame, they’re discovering secret rooms, which happen to be gaps or glitches in the environment—and they’re actually perfect for hidden bases.

Nothing beats exploring the world in Palworld because there are just so many Pals to find, eggs to uncover, and bosses to battle. But because of how the environment was constructed, there are gaps, tunnels, and hidden rooms you can use as farms or even build your base, including an incredible hidden one discovered by eagle-eyed players today.

After this discovery, another Palworld player rushed there and built a cool-looking base, proving just how good this hidden space would be for new structures.

So, of course, you’ll want to get here yourself and get building. To do that, fast-travel to the Cinnamoth Forest and head south along the path until you reach the curve directly below it. Then, travel east along the rockface, and the entrance (where you must pat your Pal in the wall to get through) is behind a glowing chest by the lake.

If you wanted to have your super secret hidden base somewhere that others hadn’t found too, you just have to get exploring! There are many more locations like this around the islands; I found one very early on while I was playing. However, mine was deep underground in a cave, and you can only get into it with a glider. Because the rock faces were so high, I could not climb out, and this was the moment when I learned your character can die by drowning in Palworld. So, before you leap from cliffs or swim across vast expanses to find hidden areas, be sure to decrease your stamina cost in your world’s settings to avoid dying so quickly.

There are also handy mods like the Photomode Mod from Nexus Mods that you can use to “see through walls” by zooming out to uncover quite a few hidden Palworld rooms that would be the best location for your next base or farm.

I’d recommend the Cinnamoth Forest waypoint location—or get exploring!