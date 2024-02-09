Category:
Palworld

These are the Palworld best items to farm for profit, according to a player who researched for 120 hours

Your pockets will never be empty if you know this.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Feb 9, 2024 06:17 am
An image of various Pals from Palworld.
Image via Pocket Pair

If you’re looking to become a Gold millionaire in Palworld, having spent over a hundred hours in the game, an expert Pal hunter has just the advice you need right now.

Recommended Videos

In a long post on Reddit, a player nicknamed u/Borax_the_Mighty shared a helpful list of 10 of the most profitable items in Palworld, encouraging other hunters to farm as much Gold as they can using their data. As the cherry on top, they also created and shared an explanatory video of how Palworld’s economy works and a comprehensive spreadsheet featuring the profit every item can make. In case you’re wondering, they also shared a list of the worst items to sell for profit, saving you from losing out on those precious coins.

Pals working on building guns
Be careful of what you sell. Image via PocketPair

Here are the 10 best items to sell in Palworld, according to Borax_the_Mighty, and the profit they can make you alongside the workload required to make them:

Item nameProfitProfit/Workload
Nail15010.00
Pizza1800.51
Baked Berries51.00
Wool10Can be farmed in base
Wheat10Can be farmed in base
Tomatoes15Can be farmed in base
Repair Kit102.00
Cooked MeatVaryingVarying
Jam-Filled Bun100.17
Mega Shield256024.60

Some of these items can be difficult to source, like the Mega Shield and certain types of Cooked Meat. In contrast, items like Nails and Pizza can easily fit into your Gold farming business as these are easy to produce.

If you’re wondering, here are the five most non-profitable items in Palworld, according to Borax_the_Mighty, that you definitely want to avoid selling for money:

Item nameProfit
Memory Wiping Juice-4876
Hyper Grappling Gun-3679
Grappling Gun-1749
Cold/Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor-836
Giga Grappling Gun-739

Farming Gold is important if you want to live a comfortable life as a Pal hunter in Palworld. From armor schematics to rare Pals, Gold coins can get you items you can’t otherwise get as easily.

While there are a few ways to earn Gold in Palworld, selling items appears to be the most common method. That said, not all things can get you the money you deserve. Make sure to use the data shared above to enjoy easy Gold. 

related content
Read Article How to get and use Mind Control Meds in Palworld
Palworld woman looks forward intensely
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get and use Mind Control Meds in Palworld
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Is Palworld coming to PS5 and PS4?
Mossanda laying on the grass on his side, scratching his belly in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Is Palworld coming to PS5 and PS4?
Joey Carr Joey Carr and others Feb 9, 2024
Read Article How to cure Depressed Pal status in Palworld
The picture of a High Grade Medical Supply in Palworld on a gradient background.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to cure Depressed Pal status in Palworld
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to find and catch Bushi in Palworld
Bushi Pal from Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Bushi in Palworld
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to breed Anubis in Palworld
A screenshot of Anubis standing in Palworld on a gradient background.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Anubis in Palworld
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Feb 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get and use Mind Control Meds in Palworld
Palworld woman looks forward intensely
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get and use Mind Control Meds in Palworld
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Is Palworld coming to PS5 and PS4?
Mossanda laying on the grass on his side, scratching his belly in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Is Palworld coming to PS5 and PS4?
Joey Carr Joey Carr and others Feb 9, 2024
Read Article How to cure Depressed Pal status in Palworld
The picture of a High Grade Medical Supply in Palworld on a gradient background.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to cure Depressed Pal status in Palworld
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to find and catch Bushi in Palworld
Bushi Pal from Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Bushi in Palworld
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to breed Anubis in Palworld
A screenshot of Anubis standing in Palworld on a gradient background.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Anubis in Palworld
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Feb 8, 2024

Author

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com