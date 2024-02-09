These are the Palworld best items to farm for profit, according to a player who researched for 120 hours

If you’re looking to become a Gold millionaire in Palworld, having spent over a hundred hours in the game, an expert Pal hunter has just the advice you need right now.

In a long post on Reddit, a player nicknamed u/Borax_the_Mighty shared a helpful list of 10 of the most profitable items in Palworld, encouraging other hunters to farm as much Gold as they can using their data. As the cherry on top, they also created and shared an explanatory video of how Palworld’s economy works and a comprehensive spreadsheet featuring the profit every item can make. In case you’re wondering, they also shared a list of the worst items to sell for profit, saving you from losing out on those precious coins.

Be careful of what you sell. Image via PocketPair

Here are the 10 best items to sell in Palworld, according to Borax_the_Mighty, and the profit they can make you alongside the workload required to make them:

Item name Profit Profit/Workload Nail 150 10.00 Pizza 180 0.51 Baked Berries 5 1.00 Wool 10 Can be farmed in base Wheat 10 Can be farmed in base Tomatoes 15 Can be farmed in base Repair Kit 10 2.00 Cooked Meat Varying Varying Jam-Filled Bun 10 0.17 Mega Shield 2560 24.60

Some of these items can be difficult to source, like the Mega Shield and certain types of Cooked Meat. In contrast, items like Nails and Pizza can easily fit into your Gold farming business as these are easy to produce.

If you’re wondering, here are the five most non-profitable items in Palworld, according to Borax_the_Mighty, that you definitely want to avoid selling for money:

Item name Profit Memory Wiping Juice -4876 Hyper Grappling Gun -3679 Grappling Gun -1749 Cold/Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor -836 Giga Grappling Gun -739

Farming Gold is important if you want to live a comfortable life as a Pal hunter in Palworld. From armor schematics to rare Pals, Gold coins can get you items you can’t otherwise get as easily.

While there are a few ways to earn Gold in Palworld, selling items appears to be the most common method. That said, not all things can get you the money you deserve. Make sure to use the data shared above to enjoy easy Gold.