You may have an extremely rare Palworld Pal and not even realize it

The pinnacle of your collection.
|
Published: Feb 6, 2024 06:18 am
Warsect, a giant beetle-like Pal, walks towards the Pal tamer.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hunting down rare and hard-to-obtain Pals is one of the biggest sources of fun in Palworld and can provide a great source of accomplishment—but you might already have an extremely rare Pal.

Working towards catching legendary Pals like Jetragon and Frostallion in Palworld is a crucial step if you want to complete your Paldeck, but while they are among the hardest to catch, some Pals are much harder to get your hands on.

Elizabee and its subjetcs in Palworld.
Girls just wanna have fun. Screenshot via Pocktepair YouTube

Although the likes of Kingpaca, Beegarde, and Elizabee may not seem like the rarest Pal you can find, and all can be accessed very early in Palworld, finding each of these Pals in a specific gender is a challenge that is extremely hard to compete.

While most Pals have a 50/50 chance of being male or female, there are some exceptions. Kingpaca and Ice Kingpaca have a 90 percent chance of being male, while your odds of getting a male Beegarde or Elizabee are just 10 percent.

While that quartet has the highest skewed gender ratios, they’re not the only ones. Warsect has an 85 percent chance of being male, while Lovander, Lyleen, and Lyleen Noct have just a 30 percent chance of being male. Completing the list are Dazzi and Mozzarine, both of which have just a 20 percent chance of being male.

Having male or female versions of these Pals doesn’t do much other than being a bragging right over other players because it doesn’t affect their Partner Skills. For example, a male Mozzarina still produces milk when assigned to a Ranch—I don’t even want to consider how that works.

Still, next time a friend is flexing about their collection of Lucky Pals or is showing off their favorite Pal with maxed-out stats after spending hours breeding, you can turn the tables by showing off a Pal that is even rarer.

