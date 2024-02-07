Palworld’s Feb. 6 patch finally fixes huge Lifmunk Effigy bug, returns saves after crash glitch

Pocketpair is releasing rapid-fire patches to address Palworld’s biggest issues, with the latest update hitting some big ones, including an annoying bug that affected a key capture mechanic and plenty of other gamebreaking issues.

Recommended Videos

Following on from one of the game’s biggest patches yet, Palworld players can finally rest easy knowing the increased capture power offered by using Lifmunk Effigies you collect will actually work as intended with version 0.1.4.1’s release. Before this, the displayed capture probability after using Lifmunk Effigies would only apply visually and not boost your chances of catching a Pal due to an “internal processing bug” that’s now been quashed.

You can finally put your proverbial Lifmunk machine guns down. Image via Pocketpair

Additionally, Pocketpair has now finished patching an error that caused the game to crash and corrupt save data when the number of Pals captured by a guild reached exactly 7,000 on any server. The last patch addressed the crashing issue but now, if you had a save corrupted by this problem, applying this patch should let you load them up with no issues.

A few other major bugs were also patched out, including one where equipped weapons were disappearing in multiplayer if a player used a grenade. The base bugs addressed here will stop Pals assigned to a breeding farm from falling asleep and never waking up and fix an issue where Pals cutting down a tree wouldn’t drop wood.

Pocketpair also implemented additional protections against cheats and exploits, though the devs never provided full details on those measures. For example, one of the latest Palworld patches worked to fix exploits where hacked items and other abusable bugs could actually be used to steal other players’ Pals on official servers.

Now that this relatively major Version 0.1.4.1 patch has hit live Palworld servers, the wait begins for the next update. We expect it should arrive sometime next week.