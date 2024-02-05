Lifmunk Effigy bug in Palworld, explained

While its ridiculously addictive gameplay makes up for it, Palworld hasn’t exactly been bug-free, and its latest player-discovered Lifmunk Effigy bug has left the community questioning developer Pocketpair’s competence. If you’re wondering what the fuss is about, here’s everything you need to know.

What is the Lifmunk Effigy bug in Palworld?

Should you get its effigy or not? Image via Pocketpair

If you’ve been focused on collecting those green glowing blobs and offering them to the Statue of Power with hopes of increased Capture Rate in Palworld, you might want to stop—for now.

According to multiple reports, donating Lifmunk Effigies to the Statue of Power is actually reducing your Capture Rate instead of increasing it as promised. If you’ve boosted your Capture Rate with effigies to an extent already, you might see an increased Capture Rate percent displayed when you are about to throw a Pal Sphere at a Pal, but apparently, it’s highly misleading.

As per tests performed by players and shared on Reddit and YouTube, despite the higher Capture Rate displayed, Pals are escaping the Spheres a bit more than they should when Lifmunk Effigies are involved. So you might see a significant boost in the Capture Rate of a Pal Sphere after offering Lifmunk Effigies, but fail to capture Pals more often than you would with the base Capture Rate of the Sphere.

Players who tried disproving the theory using data and statistics and blaming it on the luck factor failed to do so, indicating there’s something wrong with the system. Of course, this isn’t supposed to happen, so the community is convinced it’s a bug requiring Pocketpair’s immediate attention.

While the bug hasn’t been officially acknowledged, I advise holding off on offering Lifmunk Effigies to the statue for a while. Don’t stop collecting those effigies, though—picking them up won’t make a difference to your Capture Power.

If there’s a bug at all, I’m sure Pocketpair will fix it with future updates, and then you can continue boosting your Capture Power in Palworld with Lifmunk Effigies like intended.