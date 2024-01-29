Palworld Xbox & PC version v0.1.1.2 patch notes: Major game stability improvements

Palworld has received another update. The v0.1.2.2 update features significant fixes to improve the overall gameplay—and we have the patch notes for you below.

Recommended Videos

PocketPair is smart and is not sitting around basking in its success. Instead, the developer is rolling out frequent updates to improve all aspects of the game. In the last few days alone, the Palworld 0.1.2.0 patch notes addressed key issues, including a permanent black screen bug.

Whereas the even more recent Steam v0.1.3.0 and Xbox v0.1.1.1 patch notes looked to remove cheating and hacking from Palworld altogether. A new fix for Jan. 29 doesn’t make as many noteworthy fixes, but it should have a big impact.

Everything included in Palworld’s Xbox & PC v0.1.1.2 update & patch notes (Jan. 29)

Gunning for new fixes. Image via Pocketpair

Game stability fixes and changes

Interestingly, the new update only informs players of one key change to Palworld: “Fixed some issues which negatively affected game stability.”

Yep, that’s it. Out of all the recent Palworld updates, this will probably go down as one of the more unspectacular ones, but we’re simply on the outside unable to look at the bigger picture.

Whereas something obvious like the duplication glitch might be more prevalent and detrimental to progression, it’s the smaller technical issues affecting the frame rate and gameplay stability affecting millions of players that make up the Palworld player count.

Along with the new update, the developers also had this to say: “We will continue to place top priority on fixing major issues. Thank you for your continued support of Palworld.”

I’d say this will not be the only small update for Palworld, and we’ll get more incremental tweaks like this moving forward. So keep checking in at Dot Esports for all the latest Palworld updates and patch notes.