Category:
Palworld

Palworld Xbox & PC version v0.1.1.2 patch notes: Major game stability improvements

The updates keep coming for Palworld.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Jan 29, 2024 08:58 am
Lyleen standing tall
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Palworld has received another update. The v0.1.2.2 update features significant fixes to improve the overall gameplay—and we have the patch notes for you below.

Recommended Videos

PocketPair is smart and is not sitting around basking in its success. Instead, the developer is rolling out frequent updates to improve all aspects of the game. In the last few days alone, the Palworld 0.1.2.0 patch notes addressed key issues, including a permanent black screen bug.

Whereas the even more recent Steam v0.1.3.0 and Xbox v0.1.1.1 patch notes looked to remove cheating and hacking from Palworld altogether. A new fix for Jan. 29 doesn’t make as many noteworthy fixes, but it should have a big impact.

Everything included in Palworld’s Xbox & PC v0.1.1.2 update & patch notes (Jan. 29)

Lifmunk holding a weapon in Palworld
Gunning for new fixes. Image via Pocketpair

Game stability fixes and changes

Interestingly, the new update only informs players of one key change to Palworld: “Fixed some issues which negatively affected game stability.”

Yep, that’s it. Out of all the recent Palworld updates, this will probably go down as one of the more unspectacular ones, but we’re simply on the outside unable to look at the bigger picture.

Whereas something obvious like the duplication glitch might be more prevalent and detrimental to progression, it’s the smaller technical issues affecting the frame rate and gameplay stability affecting millions of players that make up the Palworld player count.

Along with the new update, the developers also had this to say: “We will continue to place top priority on fixing major issues. Thank you for your continued support of Palworld.”

I’d say this will not be the only small update for Palworld, and we’ll get more incremental tweaks like this moving forward. So keep checking in at Dot Esports for all the latest Palworld updates and patch notes.

related content
Read Article How to breed Jormuntide Ignis in Palworld
A player stood in front of Jormuntide Ignis in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Jormuntide Ignis in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 29, 2024
Read Article Best Chest farming route for Palworld
A screenshot of the Palworld main character in front of a purple chest.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Chest farming route for Palworld
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 29, 2024
Read Article Palworld map level zones: Recommended level for each region
Player riding a flying Pal in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld map level zones: Recommended level for each region
Cale Michael Cale Michael Jan 29, 2024
Read Article All Palworld Legendary Schematics and how to get them
A screenshot of a player holding a Legendary Old Bow on Obsidian Mountain in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All Palworld Legendary Schematics and how to get them
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jan 29, 2024
Read Article Palworld player defeats first boss in seconds using just a basic Pal
Image of a Pal called Grizzbolt in Palworld being mounted by its owner, Zoe.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld player defeats first boss in seconds using just a basic Pal
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to breed Jormuntide Ignis in Palworld
A player stood in front of Jormuntide Ignis in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Jormuntide Ignis in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 29, 2024
Read Article Best Chest farming route for Palworld
A screenshot of the Palworld main character in front of a purple chest.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Chest farming route for Palworld
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 29, 2024
Read Article Palworld map level zones: Recommended level for each region
Player riding a flying Pal in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld map level zones: Recommended level for each region
Cale Michael Cale Michael Jan 29, 2024
Read Article All Palworld Legendary Schematics and how to get them
A screenshot of a player holding a Legendary Old Bow on Obsidian Mountain in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All Palworld Legendary Schematics and how to get them
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jan 29, 2024
Read Article Palworld player defeats first boss in seconds using just a basic Pal
Image of a Pal called Grizzbolt in Palworld being mounted by its owner, Zoe.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld player defeats first boss in seconds using just a basic Pal
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 29, 2024

Author

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.