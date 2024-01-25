How to do the duplication glitch in Palworld

Honesty is a virtue, hard work is its own reward, and whatever else it is people say. Contrarily, there is a way to duplicate resources in Palworld, so you decide for yourself what’s more important when you’re building your Pal empire.

This duplication glitch likely won’t be around for too much longer, so if you want to produce free resources without lifting a finger, get it while it’s hot.

How to duplicate resources in Palworld

This glitch is super simple, but will likely take a tiny bit of timing to get just right. Once you have the hang of it, duplicating resources will be easy. Here’s how it works.

When you’re building anything in Palworld, being within the set confines of a Palbox causes you to have access to any and all resources stored in that base. While in the build menu, you can see a blue line showing the cutoff point for base resource access. As soon as you cross this blue line, you will see your available building resources plummet, because you are now confined to using only the resources in your inventory.

What’s supposed to be totally unrelated is the fact cancelling a build refunds all spent resources. If you cancel a foundation that costs two Wood to build, you get that two Wood back. You’re going to want to build and cancel items with much higher costs when using this glitch, though.

The Palworld resource duplication glitch relies on both of these facts to work and then takes advantage of a small grace window for leaving your base’s building zone. If you are hovering over the option to build something your base storage has adequate resources for and then place it at the exact moment that you cross the blue building line, the build will still go off, and no resources will be taken from your base. You can then cancel the build, which will “refund” all of the resources that go into building it right into your inventory.

To pull this off, you mustn’t have any of the required resources for whatever item you’re choosing to build in your inventory. If the necessary items are in your inventory, they will just be pulled from there instead of from your base’s storage, so the glitch won’t work.

Practice makes perfect

The timing for placing the build is tricky. Confirm too soon, and the resources will be pulled from your base. This won’t cause you to lose anything, but it will keep anything from being duplicated. Confirm too late, and the game will catch you trying to build something you don’t have the resources for, and the glitch will not work.

Tips for the duplication glitch

Something I noticed when practicing the timing for this glitch is how inconvenient it quickly gets to keep running back to a storage box. When you cancel the build and get the resources refunded, they return straight to your inventory. This means if you were to attempt it again with the same resources, it would pull from your inventory and prevent duplication.

If you’re going to try this glitch out, you should first build a storage box right next to where you’ll be performing the glitch so you can quickly offload your free resources at the same time.

Another thing I want to mention—I couldn’t ever get the timing down consistently. Maybe this was just user error, but while I was able to pull it off a couple of times, I definitely couldn’t do it consistently enough that it felt worth it. More importantly, it didn’t feel fun. With that said, maybe your timing will be better than mine, or maybe the satisfaction that comes with cheesing the system will be worth the struggle for you. Happy duping!