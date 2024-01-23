Category:
Palworld

Palworld Xbox and Game Pass 0.1.2.0 patch notes: All known bugs and developer updates

The Xbox version is getting some much-needed love.
Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Jan 23, 2024 06:27 am
player riding pal in palworld
Image via Pocket Pair

The Xbox version of Palworld has come in for criticism from players, and the new 0.1.2.0 update and patch notes look to rectify many of these common issues and complaints on both Xbox and PC.

Strap yourselves in as the Palworld Xbox vs. Steam differences debate continues. Xbox players have lamented the gulf in quality between the two formats, with some going as far as to say that Palworld on Xbox “might as well be a demo.”

But developer Pocket Pair has been listening. A new 0.1.2.0 update looks to write some wrongs and improve the overall quality of Palworld on Xbox—while making improvements to the PC version, too.

Everything included in Palworld’s Jan. 23 update (Patch 0.1.2.0)

Sound issues gone

The primary benefit of the Jan. 23 update for Palworld is that troublesome sound issues should be a thing of the past. Not revealing too much, the social media post on X (formerly Twitter) from the official Palworld account said, “Numerous bugs have been fixed, including sound issues.”

General bugs fixes

This is a vague patch note, but we expect that general fixes apply to all aspects of Palworld’s structure: gameplay, audio, graphics, performance, etc. They won’t be immediately apparent improvements, but subtle tweaks such as improved textures and possible upgrades to the frame rate, amongst other fixes, will all contribute to this overall aim.

Update temporarily brought new bugs

While Palworld bugs have been addressed by Pocket Pair, the Xbox and PC ports were hit by new issues. The developer says it should no longer be a problem, but for clarity and the off-chance they still might happen to you, here’s a list of the issues the update caused.

Xbox

  • The game launches to a static black screen

PC

  • The game launches to a static black screen
  • The control pad is not recognized
  • The key guide display is not displayed correctly
  • There is no button to quit the game.
Read Article Why you shouldn’t download and install the Palworld Pokémon mod
Palworld Pokemon mod Ash Ketchum laying on beach
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Why you shouldn’t download and install the Palworld Pokémon mod
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How to quit Palworld
A screenshot of a Palworld Pal holding a gun
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to quit Palworld
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 23, 2024
Read Article All Palworld Pals: Complete Paldeck
A player in Palworld petting a Chikipi.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All Palworld Pals: Complete Paldeck
Josh Challies Josh Challies and others Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How to get High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld
A motivated Pal ready to empty a weapon in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld
Cale Michael Cale Michael and others Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How to create a Sulfur Farm in Palworld
A Pal Trainer looks at two Sulfur Nodes in Palworld in a red-tinted area of the map.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to create a Sulfur Farm in Palworld
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Jan 23, 2024
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.