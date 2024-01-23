Palworld Xbox and Game Pass 0.1.2.0 patch notes: All known bugs and developer updates

The Xbox version of Palworld has come in for criticism from players, and the new 0.1.2.0 update and patch notes look to rectify many of these common issues and complaints on both Xbox and PC.

Strap yourselves in as the Palworld Xbox vs. Steam differences debate continues. Xbox players have lamented the gulf in quality between the two formats, with some going as far as to say that Palworld on Xbox “might as well be a demo.”

But developer Pocket Pair has been listening. A new 0.1.2.0 update looks to write some wrongs and improve the overall quality of Palworld on Xbox—while making improvements to the PC version, too.

Everything included in Palworld’s Jan. 23 update (Patch 0.1.2.0)

Fixes galore. Image via Pocket Pair

Sound issues gone

The primary benefit of the Jan. 23 update for Palworld is that troublesome sound issues should be a thing of the past. Not revealing too much, the social media post on X (formerly Twitter) from the official Palworld account said, “Numerous bugs have been fixed, including sound issues.”

General bugs fixes

This is a vague patch note, but we expect that general fixes apply to all aspects of Palworld’s structure: gameplay, audio, graphics, performance, etc. They won’t be immediately apparent improvements, but subtle tweaks such as improved textures and possible upgrades to the frame rate, amongst other fixes, will all contribute to this overall aim.

Update temporarily brought new bugs

While Palworld bugs have been addressed by Pocket Pair, the Xbox and PC ports were hit by new issues. The developer says it should no longer be a problem, but for clarity and the off-chance they still might happen to you, here’s a list of the issues the update caused.

Xbox

The game launches to a static black screen

PC