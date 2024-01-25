Palworld v0.1.3.0 Steam patch notes: All changes and bug fixes

The v0.1.3.0 update for Steam users on PC shows that Palworld developer Pocket Pair is on the case. Not only does the update address serious breaches of the game via exploits, but it is correcting bugs too.

Recommended Videos

We’re not far removed from the Palworld 0.1.2.0 patch notes that analyzed and amended several key issues within the title. Now, on Jan.25, the developers have already released a new update for the creature-catching RPG title.

One of the biggest concerns surrounding Palworld that has sprung out of nowhere has been the ugly array of cheaters, hackers, and exploits. The 0.1.3.0 patch looks to eradicate this and bring peace to the gun-infested shores of Palworld once more.

Everything included in Palworld’s Jan. 25 update (Patch 0.1.3.0)

Cheat this. Image via Pocket Pair

Cheater and exploiters should be no more

In the blink of an eye, the topic of conversation for Palworld has shifted from its similarities to Pokémon to hackers now stealing other people’s Pals through exploits.

It’s a sorry state of affairs and an alarming time for players who have been on high alert for such events. Pocket Pair has been quick to act though, and in the 0.1.3.0 update, it has deployed, “Countermeasures against various cheats and exploits.“

We don’t know how powerful or effective these deterrents will prove to be, but here’s hoping that cheating goes out the window in Palworld.

Loading screen bug fixed

An annoying bug that caused players to be stuck in a perpetual loading screen hell finally looks to be over on PC. Players looking to log in to Palworld would be met by a loading screen…forever.

This is one of the main changes of the latest patch notes, so fingers crossed that logging in will become as smooth as warm butter.

Other quality-of-life improvements

It wouldn’t be a patch without other minor technical difficulties being sorted. Along with the key issues mentioned above, multiple instances of incorrect text have been rectified, along with a visual abnormality to do with the world date.