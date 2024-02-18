Palworld players want another cruel feature added after butchering Pals

Butchering your own Pals in Palworld is a personal choice and controversial decision, but players have a cruel suggestion for a feature that may tempt more people to finally pick up that bloody Meat Cleaver.

Butchering Pals is one of the most brutal things you can do in Palworld, but it can yield pretty good rewards. Butchering gives you additional drops at the cost of your Pal’s life, so a lot of players do it for a chance to find rare Legendary Schematics from Alpha Pals. Players recently discovered a glitch where you can even spare your Pal’s life after butchering them. Still, some players refuse to kill their own Pals or even unlock the Meat Cleaver in the first place.

Imagine how your Pals would feel if they saw this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Would those players be tempted to start butchering if there was more incentive? In a Feb. 16 Reddit thread, one player posted a meme that makes a dark but valid point: “Pals should work faster after seeing their friends get butchered.” In other words, players are asking for a buff in their base in addition to the extra drops yielded by butchering.

Realistically, this does make sense even if it is cruel. It’s the idea of ruling with fear to get your subjects to do what you want. For example, if a lazy Lamball sees another Pal meeting their end, this would instill fear into the Lamball and they’d start working harder than ever to be worth keeping alive. They wouldn’t want to be recognized as the weak link in the base and risk being the next one on the chopping block. Literally.

From a productivity standpoint, this would be huge, especially if you notice your Pals are taking too many breaks or not enough work is getting done around your base. You could easily just pick up your Meat Cleaver and butcher a Pal you don’t need to set an example for the rest of your workers. If all the workers in your base pick up the pace for a certain amount of time, you could be yielding more materials, thus speeding up the process of crafting new items.

So if you value speed and efficiency in Palworld, this hypothetical buff might be enough to convince you to butcher your Pals if you weren’t already doing so. And it’d be killing two birds with one stone if you’re looking for Legendary Schematics from Alpha Pals.