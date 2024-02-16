This simple Palworld trick lets you loot your favorite Pals without butchering them

Palworld’s surprisingly massive success in the beginning of 2024 can be attributed to many things, and the addictive open world grind is just one of them.

The grind is very real in Palworld, with endgame Pals to fight, capture, optimize, and farm for special and unique items that are needed to craft special weapons and more. But a recent exploit method posted by a friendly Redditor may end up saving you a lot of time—and some fictional bloodshed.

Will this be your next victim? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The simple trick revealed off by yashpwnz on Reddit may be patched eventually since it is a bit of an exploit, but you may as well use it now while you can to farm valuable items like Ancient Civilization Parts, Precious Entrails, Legendary schematics, and more. The trick, as shown in the video below, involves mounting your Pal while using the Meat Cleaver to glitch the Pal from dying permanently.

Yashpwnz’s video is quick and to the point, showing off the method that’s relatively easy to pull off and recreate. Obviously, it requires a Pal that can be mounted and also has items you want to farm. Fellow players in the threads had plans to farm Blazamut or Paladius, for example.

Remember, this is definitely not an intended gameplay mechanic, so try to get this done while you still can before developer Pocketpair patches it out of the game entirely. Here’s how to do it.

How to get a Pal’s loot in Palworld without killing it

Select a Pal that can be mounted and equip it to your party.

Select your Pal and let it roam outside of its Pal sphere.

Interact with the Pal while holding the Meat Cleaver to butcher it.

As you’re butchering it, hold down the mount button.

If done correctly, the mount animation will glitch and the Pal will be butchered, but remain in your inventory.

Drop the Pal from your party and pick it up again.

Repeat the process from step one.

And that’s all there is to it. I suggest using several less valuable Pals in your collection to test it out at first before doing it to one of your big, bad, valuable endgame Pals you’re looking to farm for hours on end while binging episodes of a Netflix show over the weekend.

Happy Pal-farming and safe-butchering out there, gamers. Good luck and have fun.