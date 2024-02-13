Palworld players are desperate to ride this ‘big flying whale’

Palworld players have been mulling over things that appear to have been cut from the game and expressed their desire to ride a “big flying whale” that was teased in a previous trailer.

An impressive launch for Palworld has seen the Pocketpair title become one of the most popular games in the world, and the game is still in an early access stage, with plenty set to be added and revealed by a development roadmap.

With players getting excited about what lies ahead for Palworld, some turned their attention back to trailers released before early access that appear to show a wealth of features cut from the game—and there’s one thing in particular they want.

Of the 20 features picked out in a Reddit post, the “big flying whale” was a huge topic of conversation, with players sharing their desperation for the unidentified Pal to make their return as a new legendary Pal.

Others want to be able to build mobile bases on the back of the huge whale creature, making a connection to the huge, mysterious skeletons that can be found in various locations across the Palworld map—speculating they are from the giant whales themselves.

It remains to be seen whether the giant flying whale Pal is something Pocketpair revisits alongside the other cut features. But it may be that these clips were taken from previous stages of Palworld’s development and are no longer on the cards.

We know that more Pals are on their way, along with PvP, a Pal Arena, crossplay, new islands, bosses, and more, so there’s a chance that the unnamed giant flying whale is part of the planned concept.

I just hope that when it does arrive, there is a better name for the Pal than “giant flying whale” because it doesn’t quite roll off the tongue.