Palworld players agree there’s one ‘must-have’ base feature everyone should build

Building the perfect base is key to survival in Palworld, and players agree there’s a feature every base must have.

While base building in Palworld is far from perfect and is set to be improved by the developer in future updates, the key functionality is there and you can establish the perfect base for your operations—but there’s something else you need first.

It’s not much but it’s home. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you may think the key to a successful base is building near Ore deposits or where Coal is abundant, you also need to consider escape routes for a quick exit. As it turns out, there’s a perfect way to do so.

A user on Reddit shared their creation, which essentially acts as a giant slide down a set of stairs (which I can’t imagine would be comfortable), then jumping before the end and equipping the glider to soar away in style.

The post garnered almost 8,000 upvotes and over 450 comments, with many users spotting the player built their starter base close to the standard spawn—something I think most of us have probably done before learning there are far better base locations.

I must confess my starter base in this location was more of an eyesore than a well-oiled machine, and I wish I had the idea of an exit ramp. At my current base location, I won’t need it as I’m on a cliff, but I will make a base jump spot on the edge for a handy exit.

You could also use this approach in various spots around the map that are not located near Fast Travel points to allow you to navigate the environment quicker, rather than relying solely on a Nitewing or a Ragnahawk—which will also save you food, because I swear these Pals could eat non-stop for days.