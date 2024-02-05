Palworld players agree one Sphere type desperately needs buffs

A crucial Pal-taming feature in Palworld, Pal Spheres come in six different types, with Capture Power depending on the type. Interestingly, the supposed best of its kind has failed to impress the crowd, thanks to its underwhelming stats.

In a Reddit post on Feb. 3, a Palworld player highlighted the Legendary Sphere’s flaws, calling its capturing capabilities “Bullshit.” Unsurprisingly, a considerable section of the community agreed with the player’s conclusion of the Legendary Sphere, with many demanding a buff to the Pal Sphere kind.

According to its description in Palworld, the Legendary Sphere promises a very high Capture Power and that “almost no Pal” can escape its “extremely powerful capturing capabilities.” Be that as it may, players have reported failing to capture the weakest of Pals with it, and they’re unable to come to terms with its unsatisfactory strength. It’s a legendary item, after all.

A player reported having used 12 Legendary Spheres on a level 42 Wumpo and still failed at capturing it. “It broke out almost instantly every time. I blew his ass off the mountain with my rocket launcher. Stupid fucking thing,” they wrote.

“The thing that really gets me is when it’s 100 percent capture with this and they deflect it,” another popular comment in the thread points out. Well, it looks like no matter the kind of Pal Sphere you use, Pals always have the chance to deflect it, especially if you fail to bring down its health before.

In Palworld, Pals of levels higher than 40 are almost impossible to catch without Legendary Spheres, and you almost always need a lot of them for a capture chance. So it’s wise to carry at least 10 to 15 Legendary Spheres before you commit to a Pal of level 40 or higher. Of course, a Legendary Sphere shouldn’t be this weak, but the bad Capture Rate could be due to a bug related to Lifmunk Effigies and the Statue of Power, as a player explained in this post. You might want to hold off on donating those effigies to the statue for now.

Whether it’s a much-required buff or just a bug fix, Pocketpair really needs to do something about the Legendary Spheres failing to meet expectations in Palworld.