Palworld player spends 2 weeks building an incredible city

A dedicated Palworld player committed two weeks to crafting a huge city, resulting in a build that resembles something you’d expect to find in a modern fantasy.

Palworld‘s building mechanics can be clumsy and awkward, resulting in jagged edges, unintended changes in height, and general terrain issues. But one player seems to have cracked the code to build a spectacular sight.

So I made pal city……. took me 2 weeks to finish (no mod)#PalworldGame #PalClips pic.twitter.com/nvHrlS5mii — Palworld Alerts (@PalworldAlerts) February 10, 2024

The player behind the build shared their creation on X (formerly Twitter), with it apparent they’d turned their attention to building a mega city after catching some of the rarest Pals Palworld has to offer, like Frostallion and Jetragon.

A quick ride on the back of Frostallion showed the level of detail put into the build, but the ride on the back of Jetragon provided an aerial view of the creation that showed just how brilliant the build was.

My mind immediately turned to King’s Landing in Game of Thrones after seeing a large building surrounded by walls, which is definitely where I’d put my base in this magnificent environment, surrounded by smaller buildings.

I wasn’t the only person impressed by the creation. The video on X received over 2,000 views, but a larger impression was made on Reddit, where the same video attracted 12,000 upvotes and over 800 comments.

Some commentators couldn’t help but point out the irony of the player spending weeks building a huge city but neglecting to repair their armor. Others appreciated the special throne shown at the end of the video

Remarkably, this mega build was created without using any mods. But impressive as that may be, I can’t help but think the next addition to this build needs to be a giant, flame-breathing dragon that puts the citizens of this city in peril.

Of course, that would also require the population of Palpagos Island to actually rear their heads again because it seems they’ve almost entirely disappeared, excluding the few found in settlements and the pesky enemies that attack you.