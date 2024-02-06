Category:
Palworld

Turns out you can repair all your Palworld tools with a single click—and it’s blown my mind

A huge time saver.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Feb 6, 2024 05:06 am
Palworld player character holding wooden club
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Repairing tools in Palworld is vital to your survival and a necessary task, but it can be a tedious process, particularly if you’re carrying a wealth of equipment.

Recommended Videos

I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve returned to my base in Palworld and have had to tediously repair my equipment one by one—but it turns out there’s a much easier way that has completely blown my mind.

A screenshot of the repair all feature at the Repair Bench.
A handy shortcut. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When using the Repair Bench in Palworld, there’s actually a button you can use to fix all of your tools in a single click, which completely passed me by. All you need to do is press R on your PC keyboard or RB if on Xbox.

The time-saving shortcut was shared on Reddit by a player who admitted they had played over 100 hours of Palworld before learning about this feature, which does make me feel slightly better as I’m in a similar boat.

When you use this trick, the game will quickly calculate all the materials you need to repair your tools and equipment, then present you with a final confirmation box so you can double-check and make sure everything you want is there.

This feature will not work if you have items in your inventory that you don’t have the required materials to repair. For example, when I tried for the first time, it didn’t work as my Crossbow needed repairing, but I didn’t have any Nails. Once I put my Crossbow in a box, the feature was available.

Of course, you do need to be wary of what you have in your inventory and ensure you’re not repairing something you don’t want to, as it can quickly deplete through your collection of High Quality Pal Oil. Some items, like the Shock Baton, are also not worth repairing as the damage it does is minimal anyway and doesn’t lose its ability to stun enemies if damaged.

related content
Read Article All Castaway Journal and Diary locations in Palworld
Screenshot of the Palworld player character looking at the camera, with the horizon behind him.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All Castaway Journal and Diary locations in Palworld
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for Planting in Palworld
Mossanda laying on the grass on his side, scratching his belly in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for Planting in Palworld
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples and others Feb 5, 2024
Read Article All Skill Fruit Tree locations in Palworld
Palworld player and pal staring at Skill Tree
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All Skill Fruit Tree locations in Palworld
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Feb 5, 2024
Read Article What are the Shiny odds in Palworld? Lucky Pals, explained
A Lifmunk sat on a player's head wielding a gun in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
What are the Shiny odds in Palworld? Lucky Pals, explained
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Feb 5, 2024
Read Article How to get Ancient Technology Points in Palworld
A screenshot of a cutscene inside of a Tower Battle in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Ancient Technology Points in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies and others Feb 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Castaway Journal and Diary locations in Palworld
Screenshot of the Palworld player character looking at the camera, with the horizon behind him.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All Castaway Journal and Diary locations in Palworld
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for Planting in Palworld
Mossanda laying on the grass on his side, scratching his belly in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for Planting in Palworld
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples and others Feb 5, 2024
Read Article All Skill Fruit Tree locations in Palworld
Palworld player and pal staring at Skill Tree
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All Skill Fruit Tree locations in Palworld
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Feb 5, 2024
Read Article What are the Shiny odds in Palworld? Lucky Pals, explained
A Lifmunk sat on a player's head wielding a gun in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
What are the Shiny odds in Palworld? Lucky Pals, explained
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Feb 5, 2024
Read Article How to get Ancient Technology Points in Palworld
A screenshot of a cutscene inside of a Tower Battle in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Ancient Technology Points in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies and others Feb 5, 2024

Author

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.